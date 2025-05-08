DRONE attacks foiled in Jammu, Udhampur, RS Pura, Pathankot, Indian Defence system builds a wall.

Amid escalating tension with Pakistan, the Indian Army on Thursday evening foiled drone attacks in Jammu, Udhampur, RS Pura, and Pathankot. It proves beyond that the Indian defense system has built a wall that can not be breached by anyone, including Pakistan.

After India executed Operation Sindoor, in which nine terror sites deep inside Pakistan were destroyed, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets on the night of May 7. The military targets were engaged in Northern and Western India, including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles.

(S-400 Air Defence System)

Integrated Counter UAS Grid

These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks.

Indian Air Force S-400 Sudarshan Chakra air defence missile systems were fired last night against targets moving towards India. The targets were successfully neutralised in the operation, multiple domain experts told ANI. An official Government confirmation is awaited.