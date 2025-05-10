Despite India-Pakistan ceasefire, drone attacks in Srinagar and shelling in Jammu have been reported.

Despite the India-Pakistan ceasefire, drone attacks in Srinagar and shelling in Jammu have been reported. Hours after the India-Pakistan ceasefire was announced and the two sides decided to stop all kinds of hostilities on land, in the air, and at sea, there are reports of drone attacks and shelling. Besides the shelling along the International Border and Line of Control (LoC) at multiple locations, there are reports of drone attacks in Srinagar. Sources have said that the Border Security Force (BSF) has been directed to respond with full force to any ceasefire violations.

Pakistan chooses escalation

Pakistan reportedly chose escalation once again shortly after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had announced a ceasefire agreement. The ceasefire came into effect at 17.00, or 5 PM IST, following Islamabad's initiation of truce talks. If reports are to be believed, many blasts were heard in Srinagar, and a blackout was enforced in the area. Authorities have also said that a drone has been shot down in Rajasthan Pokhran as well as in Baramulla in Kashmir.

Drone shot down in Baramulla

In a similar incident, a drone was shot down, and suspicious Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) were spotted in Baramulla. Consequently, a blackout has been enforced in both Baramulla and Srinagar. Besides, drones were also sighted in Rajouri, and an air raid siren was reported from the Samba district in the Jammu region.

Omar Abdullah: What the hell!

Taking to social media platform X, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Umar Abdullah wrote in a post, "What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar."