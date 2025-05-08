DRONE attack in Pathankot.

DRONE attack in Pathankot. Loud explosions have been heard in Pathankot town followed by sound of sirens. Sirens have also been heard in Jammu, Kupwara and other towns. The town has been put under blackouts. Cellphone videos sent by locals show lights across the sky, indicating interception by drones.

Pathankot was targeted on Wednesday night. After India executed Operation Sindoor, in which nine terror sites deep inside Pakistan were destroyed, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets on the night of May 7. The military targets were engaged in Northern and Western India, including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles.

On the night of Wednesday, too, Pakistan tried to attack many cities in Rajasthan and sent its loitering drones. These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from several locations that prove the Pakistani attacks. Indian Air Force S-400 Sudarshan Chakra air defence missile systems were fired last night against targets moving towards India. The targets were successfully neutralised in the operation, multiple domain experts told ANI. An official government confirmation is awaited.