Drone activities have been spotted in Rajasthan's Barmer. A complete blackout has been enforced in the district, Barmer District Collector said in a post on 'X'.

"INCOMING DRONES ACTIVITY SPOTTED. Pls stay inside your houses and observe blackout", the post read.

Notably, this comes after a day the ceasefire agreement was announced between India and Pakistan following days of escalation in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor - launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Under Operation Sindoor, nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) were razed to the groud and more than 100 terrorists were killed.

Earlier on May 10, Pakistan violated the ceasefire hours after it came into effect, directing drone attacks at Indian bordering regions. However, India's air defence effectively intercepted the drones.

Red streaks were seen and explosions were heard as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones amid a blackout in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur. Punjab's Pathankot and Ferozepur as well as Rajasthan's Jaisalmer and Barmer also observed a complete blackout.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence earlier today asserted that any acts of ceasefire violation by Pakistan will be met with appropriate response from India.

"Disappointingly, expectedly it took only a couple of hours for Pakistan Army to violate ceasefire by cross border and across Line of Control firing followed by drone intrusions through last night and in the early hours of today. These violations were responded to robustly...We have earlier today sent another hotline message to my counterpart highlighting these violations of the understanding between the DGMOs on 10th of May and our firm and clear intent to respond to these fiercely if repeated tonight, subsequently or later...The Chief of Army Staff has granted full authority to our army commander for counteraction in case of any violation by Pakistan", DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai said while addressing the briefing.