Driving in rain: Essential tips, what to do if vehicle gets stuck due to waterlogging

Rain is falling and in metropolitan areas where infrastructure is already strained, flooding is a real possibility. Water logging is widespread due to poor road conditions, including potholes, clogged drains, and a lack of maintenance. When driving through flooded regions, here are five precautions that you should keep in mind and follow.

Make sure there are no standing pools of water

As a rule, you shouldn't drive in flooded regions. While certain sport utility vehicles (SUVs) may have a water-wading depth advertised by the manufacturer, most passenger vehicles are not designed to be driven through more than around a foot of water. To avoid flooded roads, drivers could consult navigational tools like Google Maps, chat to other commuters, listen to the radio, or check social media for traffic updates.

If the engine stalls in water, do not restart it

Do not attempt to restart the vehicle right away if it has stopped in a damp location. There are a number of potential causes, the first of which is that the engine's connecting rods may break due to the increased pressure caused by the water. Furthermore, if water has entered the engine via the intake or exhaust, it might cause major engine damage and burn a very substantial hole in your wallet when it comes to repairs. If water has made its way into the engine, turn off the vehicle immediately. Move the vehicle to higher ground and then dial emergency number for assistance.

Continually move forward

Maintain forward momentum and stay dry as much as possible if you find yourself in a flood. Keep a constant speed and avoid rapid acceleration or braking. A automobile stalled in water risks having water seep into its engine and other key components. First, second, or third gear, depending on speed, should be used while travelling through water, and engine rpm should be kept high. The engine has to work harder while you're driving through water, so you shouldn't be in third gear if you need to get going.

In case you become trapped inside

Car doors are subjected to a substantially greater force than usual when a vehicle is submerged in water. This might prohibit the doors from opening. In such a case, the first thing to do is to try pushing the door open with both of your legs. In case this does not work, use a hefty, blunt item (anything from a tyre iron to the headrests) to smash one of the windows. If you must smash a window, go for the door panes rather than the windshield. Keep in mind that it is better to abandon a flooded vehicle and walk to safety than to risk attempting to drive through water.

Once clear of water, pump brakes

Pumping the brakes after you've crossed a body of water can force any water that has pooled there to drain away. If your brakes become wet, you may forget about stopping effectively. Most vehicles sold in India have rear drum brakes, which makes this measure very important.