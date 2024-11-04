INDIA
Darshit Thakkar is a seasoned product management leader with a proven track record of driving growth and innovation in the tech industry.
Q: Darshit, before I dive into specifics, can you tell us what drew you to the role of Senior Product Manager at Zendesk and how it influenced your approach to product management?
A: Absolutely! When the opportunity at Zendesk came up, I was immediately intrigued. What really attracted me was the chance to work with such a diverse customer base—from small startups to large enterprises. The idea of tailoring product strategies to meet a wide array of needs was both challenging and exciting. It allowed me to immerse myself in both the technical aspects and the business side of things, which is where I feel I thrive the most.
At Zendesk, I learned a lot about balancing a customer-centric approach with business objectives. Serving such a broad spectrum of users taught me the importance of deeply understanding each customer segment. It wasn't just about rolling out new features; it was about delivering real value that resonated with different types of users. This experience sharpened my ability to use data effectively, iterate quickly, and prioritize initiatives that supported long-term growth. It reinforced my belief that product management isn't just a technical role—it's a key driver of business success.
________________________________________
Q: One of your significant projects at Zendesk was overhauling the customer onboarding process. Can you share more about that and how it impacted user engagement and monetization?
A: Sure thing! I noticed that new users often felt overwhelmed by the sheer number of features available, which led to loIr engagement and higher churn rates. Our goal was to create an onboarding experience that was smooth, personalized, and engaging. I wanted to tailor it to the specific use cases of our customers—whether they are operating in B2B, B2C, or B2E environments.
I started by conducting in-depth user research to identify pain points in the existing onboarding process. It became clear that while our features are robust, the initial user experience could be daunting. Armed with these insights, I set out to redesign the onboarding journey to make it more intuitive. I broke down the process into manageable steps and introduced interactive tutorials that guided users based on their specific use cases. By aligning the onboarding experience with the context in which our customers operated, I helped them find value more quickly and effectively.
________________________________________
Q: Implementing such a significant change must have come with challenges. How did you and your team bring this new onboarding strategy to life, and how did you measure its success?
A: It was definitely a collaborative effort. I began by mapping out the entire customer journey to spot any friction points. Working closely with cross-functional teams—like design, engineering, and customer support—was crucial. I built prototypes and conducted usability tests with users from different segments (B2B, B2C, B2E) to gather early feedback. This iterative process was essential in fine-tuning the experience before I rolled it out widely.
One of the key changes was introducing use case-based onboarding paths. By segmenting users based on their sector, I could offer a more relevant and personalized experience. For example, a B2B company might focus on features that support long-term client relationships, while a B2C company might be more interested in tools that enhance customer satisfaction and quick issue resolution.
To gauge success, I tracked metrics like the 30-day onboarding completion rate, user satisfaction scores, net expansion rate, and churn rate. I also kept an eye on how users engaged with premium features and the rate at which they converted to paid plans. The results Ire really encouraging—I saw higher completion rates, increased customer satisfaction, and a noticeable boost in engagement with advanced features.
________________________________________
Q: What are some of the hurdles you faced during this project, and how did you overcome them?
A: One of the main challenges was creating an onboarding experience flexible enough to cater to our diverse use cases. A one-size-fits-all approach just wasn't going to cut it. To address this, I designed the onboarding process to be modular, allowing users to customize their journey based on their specific needs—whether they are in B2B, B2C, or B2E sectors. This flexibility ensured that users received relevant information without feeling overwhelmed.
Another challenge was getting everyone on board internally. Redesigning the onboarding process affected multiple teams and required a shared vision. I held regular cross-functional meetings and established clear communication channels to keep everyone aligned. Sharing early successes and positive feedback from users helped build momentum and support for the initiative.
________________________________________
Q: How did these improvements contribute to Zendesk's revenue growth?
A: The enhanced onboarding experience had a direct and positive impact on revenue. By simplifying the initial user experience and highlighting the product's value in the context of each user's specific needs, I reduced churn and increased engagement. Users who completed the onboarding are more likely to stick around and explore premium features relevant to their sector.
I also saw an increase in upsells and cross-sells because users became more aware of the advanced capabilities tailored to their needs. This improved engagement contributed to a higher net expansion rate, with existing customers expanding their usage and investing in additional services. Overall, it strengthened customer relationships and supported sustained revenue growth.
________________________________________
Q: Drawing from your experience, what advice would you give to aspiring product managers who want to drive growth and innovation?
A: First and foremost, really get to know your customers. Engage with them directly—listen to their challenges, their goals, and the context in which they operate. This deep understanding will inform your product decisions and help you create solutions that genuinely meet their needs.
Don't be afraid to experiment. Some of the most significant innovations come from taking calculated risks and learning from both successes and failures. Foster a culture of continuous learning and don't shy away from making adjustments along the way.
Also, build strong relationships across your organization. Product management is inherently cross-functional, and being able to collaborate effectively with teams like engineering, design, and marketing is essential in bringing a product vision to life.
________________________________________
Q: Reflecting on your time at Zendesk, what are some key lessons you've learned?
A: One big lesson is the importance of iteration. Products aren't static—they evolve, and being open to change based on feedback is crucial. For instance, when we first rolled out the new onboarding process, we thought we had nailed it. But early user testing revealed that some of the interactive tutorials were still too generic and didn't fully address specific customer needs. Instead of sticking to our original plan, we went back to the drawing board. We incorporated the feedback and fine-tuned the tutorials to be even more aligned with the unique challenges faced by B2B, B2C, and B2E customers. This willingness to iterate made the final product much stronger and better received by users.
Another key lesson is the value of empathy. Truly understanding your users' needs in their specific contexts leads to products that resonate and provide real value. I remember speaking with a small e-commerce business owner who was overwhelmed by features that were irrelevant to her operations. That conversation was a wake-up call. It underscored the necessity of tailoring the user experience to different customer segments, which ultimately led us to develop more personalized onboarding paths
________________________________________
Q: So, what's next for you in your career?
A: Looking ahead, I'm incredibly excited about the transformative potential of artificial intelligence and machine learning in product development. My background in enhancing user engagement and driving monetization strategies has shown me the immense value of understanding customer needs deeply. With AI and ML, we can take this understanding to a whole new level.
I envision leveraging these technologies to build products that not only meet user needs but anticipate them. Imagine creating systems that learn from user interactions in real-time to offer personalized experiences that evolve with each individual. AI and ML can help us analyze vast amounts of data to uncover insights that were previously unattainable, enabling us to solve complex problems more effectively.
Whether it's leading larger teams, collaborating on cutting-edge projects, or exploring emerging technologies, I'm committed to continuous growth—both personally and professionally. I believe that by embracing AI and ML, we can unlock new possibilities and shape a future where technology serves as a force for good.
________________________________________
Q: Thanks for sharing your experiences and insights, Darshit. Your journey offers valuable lessons for anyone in product management.
A: Thank you! It's been great chatting with you and reflecting on these experiences. I hope my story inspires others to pursue their passion in product management and make a positive impact in the tech industry.
________________________________________
About Darshit Thakkar:
Darshit Thakkar is a seasoned product management leader with a proven track record of driving growth and innovation in the tech industry. With experience at renowned companies like Zendesk, he has successfully led initiatives focused on growth, user engagement, and monetization. His strategic mindset and deep understanding of customer needs enable him to build impactful solutions that align business goals with user satisfaction. Darshit is known for his expertise in product strategy, data-driven decision-making, and his ability to collaborate effectively across teams. Based in Boston, Massachusetts, he's passionate about using technology to solve complex problems and deliver exceptional value to users and organizations alike.
The opinions reflected here are Darshit’s own and not of his current or previous employers
The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
Driving Growth and Monetization at Zendesk: A Conversation with Darshit Thakkar
Locanto Addresses Challenges and Innovations in Indian Education System
Freedom At Midnight teaser: Mahatma Gandhi asks Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to leave throne for Muhammad Ali Jinnah
Nita Ambani stuns in floral co-ord set while Anant, Mukesh Ambani go casual in Dubai
Meet engineer-turned-IAS officer, IIT graduate, who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, secured AIR...
Indian Railway to launch this 'SUPER APP', passengers can now..., know details here
Who is Rashmi Shukla, IPS officer whom EC removed as Maharashtra DGP?
This village in India allows men to have two wives, living under one roof due to…
AUS vs PAK, 1st ODI: Australia beat Pakistan by 2 wickets to take 1-0 lead in series
Singham Again’s sole aim is to entertain, it’s not Hindutva propaganda
Delhi pollution: 'Why firecracker ban was not implemented during Diwali,' SC asks police, govt
IPL 2025 mega auction likely to be held in Riyadh on these dates
Baby John teaser: Varun Dhawan's action avatar leaves netizens impressed; fans call him 'next mass hero'
Big update on Reliance Jio IPO as Mukesh Ambani eyes THIS date
EC reschedules UP, Punjab, Kerala bypolls from Nov 13 to...
Coldplay's Chris Martin falls through stage trap door while performing live in Australia
Expert clinic director successfully implements half-hour scheduling system, boosting therapist productivity
Chhath Puja 2024: Know date, puja timings, history, significance of Nahay Khay, Kharna, Sandhya Arghya, Usha Arghya
Singham Again box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty film holds well, crosses Rs 120 crore
Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, video clip of Aishwarya Rai calling a letter ‘disgusting’ goes viral
Meet man, who is rising star in Tata Group after Ratan Tata's death, now tasked with...
'Nice handwriting': Internet reacts to Elon Musk's physics homework from his college days
'11 brothers, 4 sisters': Wasim Akram, Vaughan,Gilchrist's comment on Kamran Ghulam turns awkward, know what happened
Mutton roast for Rs 1, fish for Rs 50 in this city: Here's what you need to know about the restaurant
Helena Luke, who was married to Mithun Chakraborty for four months, worked in Amitabh Bachchan’s Mard, passes away
AIIMS INI CET 2025 admit card releasing today at aiimsexams.ac.in; when and how to download
Sustainability Meets Innovation via uPVC: Industry expert shares experience
Rupali Ganguly's husband Ashwin breaks his silence after his daughter calls Anupamaa fame 'psychotic, cruel-hearted'
Promoting innovation in engineering education
AP TET 2024 exam result declared at aptet.apcfss.in; steps to check
This woman takes DNA test after colleagues joke about her looks, what happened next will leave you shocked
AI-Powered Development: Insights from industry leaders on transforming software engineering
Businessman gifts contractor Rolex worth Rs 1 crore for impressive work on 9-acre estate near Zirakpur
Another BIG move by BSNL, now set to provide tough competition to Jio, Airtel, Vi by...
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection day 3: Kartik Aaryan-starrer is unstoppable, crosses Rs 100-crore mark
Uttarakhand Bus Accident: 36 dead after bus falls into gorge in Almora; rescue operations underway
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian D'Sena accuses Chahat Pandey of pooping on floor, latter loses her cool
One of India's best wicketkeepers set to retire after this season, won't play IPL too, he is...
Research shows awe-inspiring details about Black Holes, they can...
US Presidential Election 2024: Harris vs Trump goes down to the wire, say polls
AP TET 2024 exam result to be declared today on aptet.apcfss.in, when and how to check
Shampoo, tea, biscuits, oil to get costlier soon? FMCG firms caution price hike as...
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: 8 hour journey in 180 minutes, construction of 12 river bridges complete between...
Swiggy fined Rs 35000 for duping Hyderabad customer by doing THIS
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella takes huge salary cut: Is there a 'China angle' behind it? Here's what we know so far
Anushka Sharma LASHES OUT at boy who misbehaved with woman during her live interview, watch viral video
Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching, became youngest IPS at 21, is Vikas Divyakirti's...
Delhi pollution: Air quality in Delhi-NCR further deteriorates, AQI hits 'severe' level
NHAI Recruitment 2024: Various posts on offer with salary up to Rs 29 lakh, check eligibility, last date to apply
When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talked about 'adjustments' in relationship with Abhishek Bachchan: 'There's is a lot of...'
Indian mission condemns attack on Hindu devotees at Canada temple by ‘anti-India’ elements
'Upar se leke neeche tak...': Bigg Boss 18's Kashish Kapoor, Eisha Singh get into ugly spat
Mukesh Ambani's superhit plan for Jio users: 2GB of daily data, unlimited calls, Netflix subscription for just Rs...
Longest Vande Bharat Express route: Travel from Delhi to Patna in just 11.5 hours; check timings and fare
Schools shut in THIS city as pollution hits record level, AQI exceeds 1000, not Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai, it is...
Man grows 500 kg pumpkin, uses it as boat to sail 70 km, SEE PIC
Devotees at Banke Bihari Temple drink AC water believing it to be 'Charan Amrit'; WATCH viral video
Bank Holidays in November: Banks to remain closed for four days in THESE states, full list here
BIG move by Gautam Adani, his company to stop supplying power to Bangladesh if all payments not cleared by...
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan's mother struggles to get tickets, hilarious video goes viral
Mumbai Police arrest Maharashtra woman for hoax death threat to UP CM Yogi Adityanath
‘Rupali Ganguly is controlling, pyschotic, screams death...': Anupamaa actress' step-daughter makes SHOCKING accusations
Kriti Sanon avoids posing with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia at Mumbai airport, video goes viral
This is world's most expensive house, twice price of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, it is located in...
Meet man worked as barber, now owns more than 400 cars, including Mercedes Maybach, Rolls Royce Ghost, he is...
SC to hear today Delhi govt's plea against vesting LG with power to appoint...
Meet woman who began her career with CRPF, later cracked UPSC exam to become IPS officer, currently posted in...
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma to skip first Test against Australia? India captain gives BIG update
Viral video: Girl’s sizzling dance to ‘Taareefan’ song earns praise from netizens, watch
Will Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and other senior players be dropped from the team? Report makes huge claim
Watch: Elderly couple's heartwarming dance at Mohit Chauhan's Patna concert goes viral
Ghaziabad courtroom incident: Delhi, UP Bar Councils call for strike today against police assault on lawyers
This is India’s most expensive wedding card, made from real gold and silver, it costs Rs…
Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office battle day 3: Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan films cross Rs 100 crore but...
Amaran box office collection day 4: Sivakarthikeyan-starrer becomes highest-grossing film in his career, earns Rs...
Viral video: Men’s mid-air stunt, twerk on Mumbai local train leaves netizens in splits, watch
Amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai calls Salman Khan 'sexiest, most gorgeous man' in viral video
Kartik Aaryan reveals details about his new 'girlfriend': 'Her name is...'
Delhi pollution: Air quality worsens in capital, AQI worst in India at...
Upcoming IPOs: Swiggy among four companies to launch their IPOs in 1st week of November to raise Rs...
Singham Again movie review: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh's high octane actioner
Pune: 35-year-old man killed by speeding car while bursting firecrackers on Diwali, video surfaces
‘Karma hit back’: Pakistani fans react after India suffers first-ever home whitewash against New Zealand
Aishwarya Rai's biggest flop was rejected by Priyanka Chopra, ruined director's career, didn't earn even Rs 10 crore
Shah Rukh Khan makes BIG revelation on his birthday, says he has quit...
'Kang Tae-Moo Tripathi or...' Indian couple plans to name newborn baby over K-drama series, post goes viral
‘Against the principles of…’: Vijay-led TVK passes resolution against One Nation One Election
Watch: Two Delhi traffic police personnel dragged for 20 metres, case filed
Delhi-NCR pollution: Targeted measures enforced under GRAP for 16 days from...
Amid affair rumous with Nimrat Kaur, Simi Garewal defends Abhishek Bachchan; deletes post later: 'Men are accused of...'
AUS vs PAK Live Streaming: When and where to watch Australia vs Pakistan 1st ODI in India?
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train update: Key milestone achieved with completion of 9 river bridges between…
Viral video: Man casually lies on Delhi metro floor, leaves netizens divided
Decomposed body of Kannada filmmaker Guruprasad found hanging in Bengaluru apartment, suicide suspected
'No justification for..' J-K CM Omar Abdullah reacts to Srinagar terrorist attack
Who is Sunil Lulla, on whom Sebi imposed Rs 5000000 fine for violating market norms?
Concerns mount as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma struggle with poor form, report reveals troubling statistics
Shah Rukh Khan asks Priyanka Chopra to marry him in viral video; netizens say 'how insulted Gauri...'
'How sure are we he hit it?': AB de Villiers fumes at Rishabh Pant's controversial dismissal in Mumbai Test
Meet woman, wife of CEO who leads Rs 1.92 lakh crore company, known for glamorous and stylish life, she is...