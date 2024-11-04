Darshit Thakkar is a seasoned product management leader with a proven track record of driving growth and innovation in the tech industry.

Q: Darshit, before I dive into specifics, can you tell us what drew you to the role of Senior Product Manager at Zendesk and how it influenced your approach to product management?

A: Absolutely! When the opportunity at Zendesk came up, I was immediately intrigued. What really attracted me was the chance to work with such a diverse customer base—from small startups to large enterprises. The idea of tailoring product strategies to meet a wide array of needs was both challenging and exciting. It allowed me to immerse myself in both the technical aspects and the business side of things, which is where I feel I thrive the most.

At Zendesk, I learned a lot about balancing a customer-centric approach with business objectives. Serving such a broad spectrum of users taught me the importance of deeply understanding each customer segment. It wasn't just about rolling out new features; it was about delivering real value that resonated with different types of users. This experience sharpened my ability to use data effectively, iterate quickly, and prioritize initiatives that supported long-term growth. It reinforced my belief that product management isn't just a technical role—it's a key driver of business success.

________________________________________

Q: One of your significant projects at Zendesk was overhauling the customer onboarding process. Can you share more about that and how it impacted user engagement and monetization?

A: Sure thing! I noticed that new users often felt overwhelmed by the sheer number of features available, which led to loIr engagement and higher churn rates. Our goal was to create an onboarding experience that was smooth, personalized, and engaging. I wanted to tailor it to the specific use cases of our customers—whether they are operating in B2B, B2C, or B2E environments.

I started by conducting in-depth user research to identify pain points in the existing onboarding process. It became clear that while our features are robust, the initial user experience could be daunting. Armed with these insights, I set out to redesign the onboarding journey to make it more intuitive. I broke down the process into manageable steps and introduced interactive tutorials that guided users based on their specific use cases. By aligning the onboarding experience with the context in which our customers operated, I helped them find value more quickly and effectively.

________________________________________

Q: Implementing such a significant change must have come with challenges. How did you and your team bring this new onboarding strategy to life, and how did you measure its success?

A: It was definitely a collaborative effort. I began by mapping out the entire customer journey to spot any friction points. Working closely with cross-functional teams—like design, engineering, and customer support—was crucial. I built prototypes and conducted usability tests with users from different segments (B2B, B2C, B2E) to gather early feedback. This iterative process was essential in fine-tuning the experience before I rolled it out widely.

One of the key changes was introducing use case-based onboarding paths. By segmenting users based on their sector, I could offer a more relevant and personalized experience. For example, a B2B company might focus on features that support long-term client relationships, while a B2C company might be more interested in tools that enhance customer satisfaction and quick issue resolution.

To gauge success, I tracked metrics like the 30-day onboarding completion rate, user satisfaction scores, net expansion rate, and churn rate. I also kept an eye on how users engaged with premium features and the rate at which they converted to paid plans. The results Ire really encouraging—I saw higher completion rates, increased customer satisfaction, and a noticeable boost in engagement with advanced features.

________________________________________

Q: What are some of the hurdles you faced during this project, and how did you overcome them?

A: One of the main challenges was creating an onboarding experience flexible enough to cater to our diverse use cases. A one-size-fits-all approach just wasn't going to cut it. To address this, I designed the onboarding process to be modular, allowing users to customize their journey based on their specific needs—whether they are in B2B, B2C, or B2E sectors. This flexibility ensured that users received relevant information without feeling overwhelmed.

Another challenge was getting everyone on board internally. Redesigning the onboarding process affected multiple teams and required a shared vision. I held regular cross-functional meetings and established clear communication channels to keep everyone aligned. Sharing early successes and positive feedback from users helped build momentum and support for the initiative.

________________________________________

Q: How did these improvements contribute to Zendesk's revenue growth?

A: The enhanced onboarding experience had a direct and positive impact on revenue. By simplifying the initial user experience and highlighting the product's value in the context of each user's specific needs, I reduced churn and increased engagement. Users who completed the onboarding are more likely to stick around and explore premium features relevant to their sector.

I also saw an increase in upsells and cross-sells because users became more aware of the advanced capabilities tailored to their needs. This improved engagement contributed to a higher net expansion rate, with existing customers expanding their usage and investing in additional services. Overall, it strengthened customer relationships and supported sustained revenue growth.

________________________________________

Q: Drawing from your experience, what advice would you give to aspiring product managers who want to drive growth and innovation?

A: First and foremost, really get to know your customers. Engage with them directly—listen to their challenges, their goals, and the context in which they operate. This deep understanding will inform your product decisions and help you create solutions that genuinely meet their needs.

Don't be afraid to experiment. Some of the most significant innovations come from taking calculated risks and learning from both successes and failures. Foster a culture of continuous learning and don't shy away from making adjustments along the way.

Also, build strong relationships across your organization. Product management is inherently cross-functional, and being able to collaborate effectively with teams like engineering, design, and marketing is essential in bringing a product vision to life.

________________________________________

Q: Reflecting on your time at Zendesk, what are some key lessons you've learned?

A: One big lesson is the importance of iteration. Products aren't static—they evolve, and being open to change based on feedback is crucial. For instance, when we first rolled out the new onboarding process, we thought we had nailed it. But early user testing revealed that some of the interactive tutorials were still too generic and didn't fully address specific customer needs. Instead of sticking to our original plan, we went back to the drawing board. We incorporated the feedback and fine-tuned the tutorials to be even more aligned with the unique challenges faced by B2B, B2C, and B2E customers. This willingness to iterate made the final product much stronger and better received by users.

Another key lesson is the value of empathy. Truly understanding your users' needs in their specific contexts leads to products that resonate and provide real value. I remember speaking with a small e-commerce business owner who was overwhelmed by features that were irrelevant to her operations. That conversation was a wake-up call. It underscored the necessity of tailoring the user experience to different customer segments, which ultimately led us to develop more personalized onboarding paths

________________________________________

Q: So, what's next for you in your career?

A: Looking ahead, I'm incredibly excited about the transformative potential of artificial intelligence and machine learning in product development. My background in enhancing user engagement and driving monetization strategies has shown me the immense value of understanding customer needs deeply. With AI and ML, we can take this understanding to a whole new level.

I envision leveraging these technologies to build products that not only meet user needs but anticipate them. Imagine creating systems that learn from user interactions in real-time to offer personalized experiences that evolve with each individual. AI and ML can help us analyze vast amounts of data to uncover insights that were previously unattainable, enabling us to solve complex problems more effectively.

Whether it's leading larger teams, collaborating on cutting-edge projects, or exploring emerging technologies, I'm committed to continuous growth—both personally and professionally. I believe that by embracing AI and ML, we can unlock new possibilities and shape a future where technology serves as a force for good.

________________________________________

Q: Thanks for sharing your experiences and insights, Darshit. Your journey offers valuable lessons for anyone in product management.

A: Thank you! It's been great chatting with you and reflecting on these experiences. I hope my story inspires others to pursue their passion in product management and make a positive impact in the tech industry.

________________________________________

About Darshit Thakkar:

Darshit Thakkar is a seasoned product management leader with a proven track record of driving growth and innovation in the tech industry. With experience at renowned companies like Zendesk, he has successfully led initiatives focused on growth, user engagement, and monetization. His strategic mindset and deep understanding of customer needs enable him to build impactful solutions that align business goals with user satisfaction. Darshit is known for his expertise in product strategy, data-driven decision-making, and his ability to collaborate effectively across teams. Based in Boston, Massachusetts, he's passionate about using technology to solve complex problems and deliver exceptional value to users and organizations alike.

The opinions reflected here are Darshit’s own and not of his current or previous employers

