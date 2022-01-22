Drivers BEWARE: Pay Rs 10,000 fine for driving without reflective tape in Noida

In order to tackle prevent accidents due to poor visibility in winters, the Noida Police is now pasting reflective tapes on vehicles. The move will help to ease driving during poor weather conditions.

On Friday, Gautam Nagar district’s traffic police had installed glowing tapes on barricades and pillars on the roads.

The reflective tapes will now be mandatory for all vehicle owners. They will not only improve visibility but also ensure safety of road users.

Deputy Commissioner of police (traffic) of Gautam Budh Nagar – Ganesh Prasad Saha said that the traffic police pasted reflective tapes at the DND Flyway toll plaza yesterday.

The Noida Police will be issuing a fine of Rs 10,000 to those who will not paste reflective tapes on their vehicles.

Saha told a leading daily, “We have seen that sometimes, speeding vehicles hit the dividers at the toll plaza due to poor visibility. The reflective tapes improve visibility and safety for road users. We also pasted these tapes on the tractors, trucks and other vehicles”.

The reflective tapes play a crucial role in enhancing the overall visibility on road and alerting commuters who are driving in the same direction. They will also improve road view in low light and at night.

Accidents become quite frequent during foggy weather as people are often unable to assess the parked vehicles. Raghavendra Kumar, who is also known as the helmet man and is a volunteer with the Noida traffic police, agrees to the same.

Speaking to the daily he said, “In foggy weather, parked vehicles are not clearly visible to others and this leads to accidents. People should not park their vehicles on the roads. The police should also act swiftly and remove such vehicles to avoid accidents”.

Based on data with the Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police, the number of people killed in 2021 due to road accidents is more than those killed in 2020. While 368 people were killed in 798 accidents in 2021, about 380 lost their life in 740 accidents in 2020.

Notably, the Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police has restricted entry of heavy vehicles from Noida to Delhi from 8 pm on January 22 till Republic Day parade rehearsals end in the afternoon of January 23.

The restrictions will remain in place from 8 PM on January 25 till the Republic Day celebrations conclude on January 26.

Due to these restrictions, all heavy vehicles will have to take a U-turn from DND Flyway, Kalindi Kunj and Chilla border. These vehicles can use the Eastern Peripheral Expressway to head ahead in their journey.