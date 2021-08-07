Bus skids off National Highway in Himachal Pradesh, driver rescues all passengers

In a rare incident captured in a picture, a bus in Himachal Pradesh was hanging from the cliff but the driver managed to save it and rescue all 22 passengers from falling into the valley.

The private bus on Friday skidded off the National Highway 707 in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district near Bohrad Khad in Shillai.

The authorities said that the bus driver controlled the bus until each passenger was rescued, and he was later saved by the passengers, news agency ANI reported.

Himachal Pradesh: A pvt bus skidded off NH 707 near Bohrad Khad in Shillai, Sirmaur. 22 people were on the bus at the time of accident. They were all safely rescued after driver controlled the bus until the last passenger was rescued. The driver was later rescued by passengers. pic.twitter.com/XcAcdmEkNh — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2021

According to reports, the bus veered off due to a technical snag that damaged a tire, causing the bus to slide. The bus driver saved the accident by quickly applying brakes, thus, managing to bring the bus to a stop before it went down. An eyewitness said that after this, the driver evacuated the bus to save passengers.

The incident comes as Himachal Pradesh in the last few weeks has been witnessing several landslides due to incessant rainfall.

In Sirmaur district, a massive portion of a mountainside crashed on July 30, destroying a 300-metre stretch of the road to Paonta Sahib due to landslide. The video of the same, where a chunk of the hill is seen sliding down, went viral on social media. No casualties were reported in the incident.