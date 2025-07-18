Drishti IAS founder Vikas Divyakirti makes new move days after court summons him in defamation case

The complaint pertains to a video in which certain comments were allegedly made by Vikas Divyakirti regarding the functioning of the legal system and the judiciary.

Vikas Divyakirti, Drishti IAS coaching institute founder and social media influencer, has moved the Rajasthan High Court to get a defamation complaint filed against him in the subordinate court dismissed. The complaint pertains to a video in which certain comments were allegedly made by Divyakirti regarding the functioning of the legal system and the judiciary. The matter came to light when an advocate, Sumeer Sodhi, filed a petition in an Ajmer court. The local court took cognisance of the complaint and summoned him on July 22. The case before the high court is listed on July 21 and would be heard by Justice Sameer Jain.

What did the court say?

The court said that Divyakirti used an indecent and insulting tone against the entire judiciary. Additional Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate Manmohan Chandel of Ajmer Court observed that the comments made by Divyakirti do not fall within the ambit of constitutionally protected criticism or academic freedom, but instead amount to a scandalous and intentional attack on the dignity and authority of the judicial system.

What's the controversy?

In a video titled IAS v/s Judge, Divyakirti allegedly said that High Court judges are appointed through lobbying and that the judiciary's power is an illusion. Advocate Kamlesh Mandoliya filed a complaint, objecting to the viral video. Mandoliya claimed that the statements made in the video were derogatory towards the judges and the judiciary.

