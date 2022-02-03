‘Drink some gaumutra shots’: TMC’s Mahua Moitra warns ‘BJP hecklers’ ahead of Lok Sabha address

Just a few hours ahead of her address at the Lok Sabha this evening, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra gave a daunting heads up to BJP workers, asking them to be prepared for her speech at the Parliament.

Her tweet caught a lot of attention as she called asked the ruling BJP to keep their “heckler team” ready for her speech in the Lok Sabha this evening, even urging the party leaders to be prepared by “drinking some gaumutra shots” ahead of her address.

In a tweet, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said, “Am speaking this evening in Lok Sabha on President’s Address. Just wanted to give early heads up to BJP to get the heckler team ready and read up on imaginary points of order. Drink some gaumutra shots too.”

Just wanted to give early heads up to @BJP to get heckler team ready & read up on imaginary points of order. Drink some gaumutra shots too. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 3, 2022

Mahua Moitra is famous for her bold speeches at the Parliament, with her comments and points raised in the Lok Sabha often resonating with the public. Last year, she delivered a charged address in the Parliament during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address which caught a lot of eyes.

During her popular 21-minute speech at the Lok Sabha last year, she called out the central government for making ‘hate and bigotry’ a part of its narrative, stating that the media, as well as the judiciary, have not been doing their part in the nation.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s address is set to come just a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi delivered a fiery speech in the Parliament, addressing the current Pegasus controversy and blasting the Centre for creating “two Indias- one for the rich and one for the poor.”

The former Congress president said during his speech, “There are two Indias — one for the rich, one for the poor — and the gap between the two was widening.” He further urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to start working towards bridging this gap between the two sections of society.