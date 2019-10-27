DRI seizes more than 6kgs of smuggled gold valued at Rs 2.50 crores in two separate incidents

In two separate operations in Siliguri and Howrah, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized more than 6 kilograms of gold valued at Rs 2.5 crore. A total of four people were arrested during the seizures.

On specific intelligence, DRI officials on Wednesday intercepted one Sanju Roy from Cooch Behar at New Jalpaiguri station onboard the Sealdah bound Teesta Torsa Express and recovered 1.5 kgs of smuggled gold from his possession.

Further intelligence was developed from his interrogation which led to the apprehension of Apu Debnath, also hailing from Cooch Behar, from a Kolkata bound bus at the Siliguri bus stand. Debnath was caught with 1.5 kilograms of smuggled gold.

The total quantity of gold recovered from the two persons was 3 kgs having a market value of 1.18 crores.

Both of them had concealed the gold in their waist belt. The recovered gold was smuggled through the Indo-Bangla border at Dinhata in Cooch Behar district and was expected to be delivered in Kolkata.

The accused were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act.

In another operation, officials of DRI in the early hours of Saturday intercepted two persons from Mizoram at Howrah station as they were deboarding the Kamakhya Puri Express. A search of the baggage of the two, named Thangkhankham and Zen Len Tuang, led to the recovery of 3.321 kgs of gold that was smuggled through the Indo-Myanmar border.

The market value of the recovered gold which was being brought for delivery in Kolkata is Rs 1.32 crores. The officials also recovered Myanmarese Kyat amounting to Rs 43,600 from them.

The recovered gold was seized and the apprehended persons were arrested under the provisions of Customs Act.

In the current financial year so far, more than 101 kgs of gold have been seized by DRI in the Eastern region.