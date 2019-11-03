DRI seizes fake Indian currency worth around Rs 1.2 lakh; one arrested

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday intercepted a person attempting to smuggle Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) into India from Chapai Nawabgunj and other areas of Bangladesh.

Acting on the intelligence that a consignment of FICN was being smuggled into India from Chapai Nawabgunj and other areas of Bangladesh by a man in a bus travelling from Malda to Bidhannagar in Darjeeling District on NH 27, the DRI officers apprehended him after he deboarded from a bus coming from Kishanganj.

The DRI officers conducted a search of the person in which it recovered 60 pieces of fake Indian currency notes(FICN), having face value of Rs1,20,000.

The accused, Md. Baitullah, 40 years old, hails from Suribhita Sabodangi village in Kishanganj, Bihar. On interrogation of the said person it was learnt that the FICN consignment was procured by him from a resident of Baliadanga, Kaliachak, District Malda, for supplying the same to a person in Araria in Bihar and he admitted his role in carrying such consignments in the past also. The recovered FICN was initially examined and appeared to be of high quality.

Md. Baitullah has been arrested under the provisions of Customs Act.