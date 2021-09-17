'Dreamer, performer, reformer': Union Minister Smriti Irani's Instagram wish to PM Modi on birthday

Apart from Smriti Irani, several other BJP leaders including President Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, also wished the PM a happy birthday.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday today, Union Minister Smriti Irani posted a video on Instagram and shared a sweet birthday message for the PM. The video shows clips from PM Modi's tenure and is a two-minute-long IGTV on Instagram which describes the PM as a "dreamer, performer, and reformer".

Union Minister Smriti Irani captioned the video saying, "#Happybdaymodiji A man, a mission. Birthday greetings to @Narendramodi ji (sic)." Notably, Smriti Irani is the Union Cabinet Minister for Women & Child Development and has more than 1 million followers on Instagram.

Watch the video here.

Apart from Smriti Irani, several other BJP leaders including President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Anurag Thakur, among others, also wished the PM a happy birthday.

President Kovind's tweet read, "Happy birthday and best wishes to Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. I wish you good health and long life and continue to serve the nation with your well-known spirit of 'Aharnisham Sevamahe'."

In other news, on PM Modi's 71st birthday, India's total COVID-19 vaccinations crossed the one-crore mark for the fourth time in less than a month, the Union health ministry said.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya revealed that this is the fastest pace at which one crore vaccination doses were inoculated in the country.

In a tweet written in Hindi, the Health Minister said, "On PM @Narendra Modi Ji's birthday, till 1:30 pm, the country has crossed the mark of 1 crore vaccines, the fastest so far, and we are continuously moving forward. I believe that today we will all make a new record of vaccination and give it as a gift to the prime minister." He accompanied his tweet with hashtags "VaccineSeva" and "HappyBdayModiji".