India successfully flight-tested DRDO's Pralay quasi-ballistic missile off Odisha. Know its range, payload capacity, capabilities and significance for India's defence preparedness.

DRDO Successfully Tests Pralay Missile: What are its range, capabilities and why is it important for India?

India on Thursday successfully flight-tested its indigenously developed quasi-ballistic missile, Pralay, off the Odisha coast, marking a significant step towards strengthening the country's conventional strike capabilities and military preparedness.

The test was conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island at around 11:10 am on November 5, 2026, as part of user evaluation trials.

According to the Defence Ministry, all the objectives of the test were successfully met. Data captured by various range instruments deployed by the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, confirmed the missile's performance. The ministry said the successful trial had brought the system closer to induction into the armed forces, adding that its induction had become imminent.

What is the Pralay missile?

Pralay is an indigenously developed short-range, surface-to-surface quasi-ballistic missile designed to carry conventional warheads. It has a strike range of 150 to 500 kilometres and can carry a payload weighing between 500 and 1,000 kg.

The missile uses solid propellant technology and is equipped with advanced guidance and navigation systems to ensure high precision. It can also carry different types of warheads, allowing it to engage multiple categories of targets.

The missile has been developed by DRDO's Research Centre Imarat in Hyderabad, in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories.

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), one of the development-cum-production partners, has manufactured the system.

The latest flight-test was witnessed by senior DRDO officials, representatives from the defence industry and members of the armed forces.

Why is the successful test significant?

The successful trial is an important milestone in India's efforts to strengthen its indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities and reduce dependence on foreign technologies.

With a range of up to 500 kilometres and the ability to carry different conventional warheads, Pralay is expected to add to the armed forces' operational capabilities and provide greater flexibility in engaging targets.

The successful completion of user evaluation trials also indicates that the missile system is moving closer to operational deployment.

What did the Defence Minister say?

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the armed forces and industry partners on the successful test.

In a post on X, Singh described the trial as another significant milestone in strengthening India's indigenous defence capabilities. He said the missile's advanced technologies would further enhance the military's technological capabilities and operational preparedness to address emerging threats.

Defence Secretary and DRDO Chairman Rajesh Kumar Singh also congratulated the teams involved in the successful flight-test.