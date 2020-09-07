DRDO successfully tests Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle, boosts India's indigenous defence

In a historic step for the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on this day successfully tested the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV) using the indigenously developed scramjet propulsion system. The mission is being called a "giant leap in indigenous defence technologies and significant milestone".

In a historic step for the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on this day successfully tested the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV) using the indigenously developed scramjet propulsion system. The mission is being called a "giant leap in indigenous defence technologies and significant milestone".

The DRDO is the Research and Development (R&D) wing of the Union Ministry of Defence under the Government of India.

With this mission, the DRDO has demonstrated capabilities for highly complex technology that will serve as the building block for NextGen Hypersonic vehicles in partnership with industry.

The HSTDV comes equipped with scramjet engine and it is capable of cruising at a speed of Mach 6 and move up to an altitude of 32.5 km (20 miles) in 20 seconds, according to the government. It has multiple civilian applications and can also be used for launching satellites at low cost and the long-range cruise missile.

The chairman of the DRDO congratulated all the scientists, researchers and other personnel, related to the HSTDV mission, for their resolute and unwavering efforts towards strengthening Nation’s defence capabilities.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also lauded the DRDO and its scientists for the successful flight testing of the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle.

Singh said that with this successful testing conducted by DRDO, all critical technologies are now established to progress to the next phase.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Singh said, ''The @DRDO_India has today successfully flight tested the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle using the indigenously developed scramjet propulsion system. With this success, all critical technologies are now established to progress to the next phase.

Singh also spoke to the scientists associated with the project and congratulated them on the achievement. He said, ''I congratulate to DRDO on this landmark achievement towards realising PM’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. I spoke to the scientists associated with the project and congratulated them on this great achievement. India is proud of them.''