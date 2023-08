India

DRDO successfully tests Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle, boosts India's indigenous defence

In a historic step for the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on this day successfully tested the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV) using the indigenously developed scramjet propulsion system. The mission is being called a "giant leap in indigenous defence technologies and significant milestone".