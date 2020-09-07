DRDO successfully tests Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle, boosts India's indigenous defence

Headlines

ZEEL-Sony merger approved by NCLT; objections linked to deal rejected, good news for shareholders

Watch: Rohit Sharma, wife Ritika Sharma dazzle through Mumbai streets in swanky Lamborghini Urus worth Rs 4.2 crore

Is India really a favourite for the upcoming ODI world cup? Former Pak Captain raises serious concerns on Indian team

'When he fires, he just makes...': Ex-Pakistan star praises this India player for making games one-sided

Fan proposes to Kartik Aaryan at Indian Film Festival in Melbourne, actor says 'yahan sawayamvar lag raha hai mera'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

ZEEL-Sony merger approved by NCLT; objections linked to deal rejected, good news for shareholders

Watch: Rohit Sharma, wife Ritika Sharma dazzle through Mumbai streets in swanky Lamborghini Urus worth Rs 4.2 crore

Is India really a favourite for the upcoming ODI world cup? Former Pak Captain raises serious concerns on Indian team

10 Predators that target elephants in the wild

Unsung women freedom fighter of India

10 Railway stations in Delhi you might not know about

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

BTS' Suga Announces Military Enlistment Day After His Seoul Concert, ARMY Is Heartbroken

Proud! Women BSF Personnel Deployed At Indo-Pak Border In Amritsar Ahead Of Independence Day

DNA: Story Of Courage Of Iqbal From Amritsar

Preity Zinta learns new skills as she takes pottery classes, makes clay utensils: Watch

'I hope audience gives me a chance': Ranveer Singh breaks silence on following Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan as Don

Jailer Twitter review: Netizens call Rajinikanth's film 'absolute blockbuster', say 'Nelson you won'

HomeIndia

India

DRDO successfully tests Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle, boosts India's indigenous defence

In a historic step for the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on this day successfully tested the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV) using the indigenously developed scramjet propulsion system. The mission is being called a "giant leap in indigenous defence technologies and significant milestone".

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 07, 2020, 02:10 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a historic step for the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on this day successfully tested the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV) using the indigenously developed scramjet propulsion system. The mission is being called a "giant leap in indigenous defence technologies and significant milestone".

The DRDO is the Research and Development (R&D) wing of the Union Ministry of Defence under the Government of India.

With this mission, the DRDO has demonstrated capabilities for highly complex technology that will serve as the building block for NextGen Hypersonic vehicles in partnership with industry.

 

 

The HSTDV comes equipped with scramjet engine and it is capable of cruising at a speed of Mach 6 and move up to an altitude of 32.5 km (20 miles) in 20 seconds, according to the government. It has multiple civilian applications and can also be used for launching satellites at low cost and the long-range cruise missile.

The chairman of the DRDO congratulated all the scientists, researchers and other personnel, related to the HSTDV mission, for their resolute and unwavering efforts towards strengthening Nation’s defence capabilities.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also lauded the DRDO and its scientists for the successful flight testing of the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle.

 

 

Singh said that with this successful testing conducted by DRDO, all critical technologies are now established to progress to the next phase.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Singh said, ''The @DRDO_India has today successfully flight tested the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle using the indigenously developed scramjet propulsion system. With this success, all critical technologies are now established to progress to the next phase.

Singh also spoke to the scientists associated with the project and congratulated them on the achievement. He said, ''I congratulate to DRDO on this landmark achievement towards realising PM’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. I spoke to the scientists associated with the project and congratulated them on this great achievement. India is proud of them.''

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet math graduate who donated his entire wealth of Rs 6210 crore to employees, drives cheap car

Meet the man who became a billionaire without founding any business, net worth is Rs 6500 crore

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Censor Board's changes in Akshay Kumar's film OMG 2, says 'I am against any kind of...'

Aryan Khan rejects Rs 120 crore offer by OTT platform, drops Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in directorial debut Stardom

Chilling video: Fearless man gives head bath to venomous cobras in viral footage, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her ‘sexiest of all’

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE