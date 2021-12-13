DRDO successfully launches Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo system

Adding another feather to its defence capabilities, India on Monday successfully tested a long-range Supersonic Missile Assisted Torpedo (SMART) system developed by Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

As per an official release, the missile aimed at enhancing the country's anti-submarine warfare capability was launched from Balasore in Odisha.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the teams involved in the successful test of the system and said that "the development of the system is a perfect example of building futuristic defence systems in the country."

"System will further enhance the strength of our Navy and promote self-reliance in defence, harnessing of expertise and capabilities," said Dr G Satheesh Reddy, chairman, DRDO.

As per the official statement, the system is a next-generation missile-based standoff torpedo delivery system. The full range capability of the missile was successfully demonstrated. The system has been designed to enhance anti-submarine warfare capability far beyond the conventional range of the torpedo.

"This was a textbook launch, where the entire trajectory was monitored by the electro-optic telemetry system, various range radars including the downrange instrumentation and downrange ships. The missile carried a torpedo, Parachute delivery system and release mechanisms," reads the official statement.

The missile is launched from a ground mobile launcher and it can cover a range of distances, said DRDO, further adding that "This canister-based missile system consists of advanced technologies like two-stage solid propulsion, electro-mechanical actuators and precision inertial navigation."

"A number of DRDO laboratories developed various technologies for this advanced missile system. Industry participated in the development and production of various sub-systems," said the official release.

(With ANI inputs)