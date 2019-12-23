DRDO successfully flight-tests Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile

Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) was successfully flight-tested by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday.

The test was conducted from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, Orissa at 11:45 AM.

The weapons system comprises of fully automated Command and Control System, Active Array Battery Surveillance Radar, Active Array Battery Multifunction Radar and Launcher.

#WATCH India successfully test-fired Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile off the coast of Odisha today. The weapon system is expected to be ready for induction by 2021: DRDO pic.twitter.com/eFiMeEcjVv — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

"Both radars are four-walled having 360-degree coverage with search on move and track on move capability," a press release by the Ministry of Defence stated.

"Single stage solid propelled missile has midcourse inertial navigation system with two-way data link and terminal active seeker developed indigenously by DRDO. The missile successfully engaged the aerial target establishing its capability," it added.

The Ministry of Defence also stated that trials of the weapon system has been completed and will be inducted in the Indian Army by 2021.