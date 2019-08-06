DRDO recruitment process 2019: 290 vacancies for posts of Engineer/ Scientist

Recruitment Assessment Centre(RAC) released online applications for Scientists and Engineers in Defense Research & Development Organization(DRDO), Department of Science & Technology(DST), Aeronautical Development Agency(ADA) and Gallium Arsenide Enabling Technology Centre(GAETEC)on the official website. The registration for the recruitment process begins on August 10.

There are a total of 270 vacancies for Scientist 'B' for DRDO, 6 vacancies for Scientist 'B' in DST, 10 vacancies for Scientist/ Engineer 'B' in ADA and 4 vacancies for Executive Engineer in GAETEC.

The official notification released by the website will provide the full details about the minimum eligibility criteria required to sit for the selection process.

The minimum criteria required to sit for the recruitment process will be based on Essential qualification i.e a first-class bachelors degree in any Engineering subject and Gate score in that particular subject.

There are different age limits for candidates applying for different posts in the above-mentioned institutes.

The recruitment process is different for different courses in Engineering. It is dived into two parts

The candidates appearing in the Engineering courses of part 1 have to give a separate examination called the descriptive examination.

The descriptive examination consists of two papers for 300 marks each. A duration of 3 hours will be given to solve each paper.

The selection of candidates appearing in subjects/ disciple in Part 1 will be based on discipline wise category wise merit of aggregate of 80% weightage of marks in the descriptive Examination and 20% weightage of marks in Personal Interview.

For Candidates appearing for the subjects/discipline in Part-2 of the list will be based on the basis of discipline wise category wise merit of aggregate of 80% weightage of marks in the Descriptive Examination and 20% weightage of marks in Personal Interview.

For more information log on to the official website and click on the advertisement on the official website to know about how to apply.

Interested candidates are requested to visit the official website for updates.

Check the link( click on the link ' Advertisement no 136' to be directed towards the official notification.)