DRDO, Indian Navy successfully test short-range surface to air missile

According to officials, the flight test was carried out from a land based vertical launcher against a low-flying, high-speed aerial target

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 08:55 PM IST

DRDO, Indian Navy successfully test short-range surface to air missile
Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Navy flight tested the Vertical Launch Short Range Surface-to-Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha, on Thursday.

According to officials, the flight test was carried out from a land based vertical launcher against a low-flying, high-speed aerial target. During the test, the weapon system successfully tracked the target and engaged it. The flight test was carried out to validate various updated weapon system elements, including the Proximity Fuse and Seeker. The performance of the missile system was validated through flight data captured by various range instruments like Radar, Electro-Optical Tracking System (EOTS) and Telemetry deployed by ITR, Chandipur.

The launch was monitored by senior scientists from various DRDO laboratories involved in the indigenous development of the weapon system and representatives from the Indian Navy. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended DRDO, the Indian Navy, and associated teams on the successful flight test of VL-SRSAM and stated that the test has revalidated the high degree of reliability of the VLSRSAM weapon system. Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO also congratulated all the teams involved in the successful flight test of VLSRSAM and said the system will prove to be a force multiplier for the Indian Navy.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
