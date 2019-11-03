Drawnslaught: Teacher's husband brutally injures students for failing drawing class assignment

The husband of a primary school teacher in Odisha's Balangir district brutally injured students on Saturday as punishment for failing to make a drawing in class, news agency ANI reported.

According to statements by the students' guardians, the teacher, Laxmi Meher, was taking a drawing class at the primary school, which is located at Jalpali village under Patnagarh block in Balangir. Her husband, Soudagar Meher, was sitting near the classroom as well. The children were busy making the drawings.

When some of the children failed to make the drawings, Soudagar suddenly became violent, entered the classroom and started beating the students with sticks, injuring them severely. According to ANI, Around ten students were so critically injured that they had to be taken immediately to the nearest hospital.

One of the injured students was quoted, "Teacher had given us instructions to draw a picture of an umbrella but when we were not able to draw it, Soudagar Sir started beating us with a stick."

Laxmi Meher, the teacher, however, has said that she felt guilty for her husband's actions. "I was taking two classes at a time as our headmaster was not present. My husband, who teaches here in an unauthorised manner, was looking after both the classes simultaneously. When the students created indiscipline my husband started beating them with a stick. I feel guilty," she said.

The news agency further added that the guardians have filed a complained on Saturday night against Soudagar Meher for thrashing the children at the school. "Last night we received a complaint from one Gopabandhu Sahu, guardian of a student. Meanwhile, three other guardians complained against Soudagar for beating their children brutally. We are investigating this matter and action will be taken at the earliest," ANI quoted Binod Bihari Nayak, Inspector in-charge (IIC) of the Larambha police.

(With ANI inputs)