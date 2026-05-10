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MK Stalin responds to CM Vijay's first speech after oath: 'Don't deceive people who voted for you'

Stalin, who is Vijay's predecessor, congratulated the actor-turned-politician and welcomed the announcements he made immediately upon taking charge. But Stalin followed his message a rebuke and some advice, particularly pertaining to the finances of the state.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 10, 2026, 04:34 PM IST

MK Stalin responds to CM Vijay's first speech after oath: 'Don't deceive people who voted for you'
Vijay took oath as Tamil Nadu CM on Sunday.
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Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Sunday (May 10) responded to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay's first speech after taking the oath of office. Stalin, who is Vijay's predecessor, congratulated the actor-turned-politician and welcomed the announcements he made immediately upon taking charge. But Stalin followed his message a rebuke and some advice, particularly pertaining to the finances of the southern state.

In a post on the social media platform X, Stalin wrote: "Don't start saying right away that the government has no money. It does have it. What’s needed is the will to give it to the people, and the ability to govern." In his speech, Vijay also said that Stalin's government had "emptied the treasury" and "left behind a debt of 10 lakh crore rupees". Reacting to this, Stalin said: "The debt level of Tamil Nadu is within the permitted limits." The DMK president further said that his government has implemented countless welfare schemes over the past five years at a time the state was grappling with numerous hurdles such as the Covid-19 pandemic, floods, and neglect from the BJP-led central government.

Stalin said that his government had "clearly explained" the financial position of the Tamil Nadu government in the budget, presented in February. Addressing Vijay, he wrote: "Didn't you know that? It was only after that you gave various promises to the people? Don't deceive the people who voted for you again and try to divert the issue!"

Vijay's big poll debut

Vijay took oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu after a weeklong struggle to secure the majority support in the legislative assembly. In last month's Tamil Nadu election, held on April 23, Vijay-led TVK party won 107 seats -- marking a blockbuster debut for the two-year-old party and ending the dominance of the state's Dravidian parties DMK and AIADMK. Vijay has since received the support of the Congress and several other parties, which has taken the TVK-led coalition's number of seats to 120 in the 234-seat assembly.

Vijay's first speech

In his first speech as Tamil Nadu chief minister, Vijay said that a new era of a regime committed to "real secularism and social justice" had begun. He stressed that there will be no power centres other than himself, and thanked the Congress and other parties for extending support to the TVK and forming the new government.

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