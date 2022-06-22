Draupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha for Presidential Elections 2022: Fight between former teacher and ex-IAS officer

Who is Yashwant Sinha? He joined politics in 1984. (File)

The stage is set for the Presidential elections 2022. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced Draupadi Murmu's candidature. Former BJP stalwart Yashwant Sinha is the Opposition's pick. The two veterans will battle it out on July 18, when the electoral college will vote to elect the new President of India. Both Murmu and Sinha have had a strong connection with Jharkhand.

Draupadi Murmu served as the Governor of Jharkhand for six years, whereas Yashwant Sinha had been the MP from the state's Hazaribagh Lok Sabha constituency.

Murmu became the Governor of Jharkhand on May 18, 2015 and served for over 6 years. After completing her term, she went to live in her native city of Rairangpur, Odisha, in 2021. Yashwant Sinha, after being sidelined in the BJP, joined the Trinamool Congress last year.

Who is Draupadi Murmu?

Draupadi Murmu was born in Odisha in 1958 in a Santhal tribal family. She was elected as the Councillor of the district board in 1997. Before joining politics, she had been an honorary assistant teacher at the city's Sri Aurobindo Integral Education and Research and a junior assistant in Odisha irrigation department.

She was elected as the MLA two times in Odisha. She was a minister in the BJD-BJP coalition.

Who is Yashwant Sinha?

Before joining politics in 1984, Yashwant Sinha was a prominent Indian Administrative Service officer. His first electoral outing in the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Hazaribagh district resulted in a massive defeat. In 1988, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha and served as the Union Finance Minister in the Chandrashekhar government. In 1995 he joined the BJP and won the Bihar Assembly elections from Ranchi. He was later nominated to the Rajya Sabha. He won the Hazaribagh Lok Sabha constituency in 1998, 1999 and 2009. He served as the Cabinet Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

With inputs from IANS