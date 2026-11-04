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Draft SIR rolls missing name? ECI says you can file Form 6 even if enrolled before

ECI clarifies voters missing from draft SIR rolls can file Form 6 for inclusion even if previously enrolled, says false declaration fear misplaced, cites Delhi HC.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 04, 2026, 08:48 AM IST

Draft SIR rolls missing name? ECI says you can file Form 6 even if enrolled before
Election Commission of India
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The Election Commission of India on Tuesday clarified that voters whose names are missing from draft rolls published under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) can submit Form 6 to seek fresh inclusion, even if they were enrolled previously.

The move comes days after the Supreme Court flagged concerns over nearly 43 lakh Delhi residents whose names were deleted after they could not be found at their last known addresses.

Supreme Court suggested Form 8 route

The apex court had asked the ECI not to force such voters, who were part of the 2026 rolls, to reapply as new voters through Form 6. Instead, it suggested allowing restoration of names through Form 8, which deals with address-related changes, or through the enumeration process.

The court's observation was aimed at easing the process for genuine electors who had been marked as shifted or untraceable during field verification.

Why voters were hesitant to file Form 6

In a letter to all state chief electoral officers, the Commission said it had come to notice that some electors whose names did not appear in the draft SIR rolls were reluctant to submit Form 6.

The reason, ECI noted, was the mandatory declaration in Form 6 that the applicant’s name is being included in the electoral roll for the first time.

"Therefore, such electors believe that submission of Form 6, in view of their previous enrolment, would amount to making a false declaration and render them liable for prosecution under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950," the letter stated.

ECI cites Delhi HC order, says fear misplaced

Clearing the confusion, the poll panel said such voters can submit Form 6 for inclusion in the final list even if they were enrolled earlier.

Citing the Delhi High Court's judgment of October 14, the Commission said the apprehension of making a false declaration and facing prosecution was misplaced.

The clarification is expected to help voters in Delhi and other states where SIR is underway and where large-scale deletions have been reported on grounds of shifting, death or duplication.

No SOP on Form 8 yet, says Delhi CEO office

Despite the Supreme Court's suggestion to use Form 8, ground-level machinery is yet to receive formal instructions.

A senior official in the Delhi CEO's office said no standard operating procedure or direction has been issued by ECI to allow voters placed under ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate) categories to fill Form 8.

"We haven't received any SOPs or instructions from the ECI to get people placed under ASDD categories to fill Form 8," the official said.

Meanwhile, activists Anjali Bhardwaj and Amrita Johri have written to the ECI and the Delhi CEO seeking immediate compliance with the Supreme Court's directions.

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