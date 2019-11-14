Draft Common Minimum Programme for Sena-NCP-Congress coalition ready; Uddhav, Pawar, Sonia to take final call

Headlines

Alia Bhatt recalls how Ranbir Kapoor bowed before her during varmala, cites how real wedding was different from RARKPK

DNA Special: Horrific Rajasthan rape case remains buried as INDIA alliance remains glued to Manipur violence

Wordle 776 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 4

UPSC Success Story: Blind school teacher bagged AIR 48; know her inspiring journey

Missing Army jawan from Jammu-Kashmir’s Kulgam finally traced by police; know what happened

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Alia Bhatt recalls how Ranbir Kapoor bowed before her during varmala, cites how real wedding was different from RARKPK

Wordle 776 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 4

'Aao pappi dedu': Aly Goni reacts after pap complains, video goes viral

10 Vitamin D rich foods for vegetarians

In pics: Sunny Deol promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel in Jaipur

9 tallest bowlers in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

Asia Cup 2023: Big Blow To India, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out With Fitness Issues

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

Alia Bhatt recalls how Ranbir Kapoor bowed before her during varmala, cites how real wedding was different from RARKPK

'Aao pappi dedu': Aly Goni reacts after pap complains, video goes viral

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

HomeIndia

India

Draft Common Minimum Programme for Sena-NCP-Congress coalition ready; Uddhav, Pawar, Sonia to take final call

Sena's Eknath Shinde, Congress' Prithviraj Chavan and NCP's Jayant Patil held a joint press conference after the meeting.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2019, 12:11 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A day after a meeting of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress to discuss a Common Minimum Programme (CMP) for a coalition government with the Shiv Sena, the three parties got together on Thursday for the same. 

The leaders of the three parties have finalised the draft of CMP for a coalition government in Maharashtra after several rounds consultations over the last two days and the same will be submitted to their respective party presidents. 

At a joint press conference held by Sena's Eknath Shinde, Congress' Prithviraj Chavan and NCP's Jayant Patil, they said the final call be taken by the heads of the three parties after a discussion among themselves.

"We all met and discussed the common minimum program. We made our report. We will submit our draft to party President of respective parties. Party presidents may discuss it and take a final call," the said. 

The details of the CMP have not been made public, reports said farm loan waiver, unemployment and higher MSPs were at the top of the agenda. 

Sources also revealed that Sonia Gandhi-led Congress wants Sena to leave its Hindutva agenda and make a commitment on secularism.

President's Rule was imposed in the state on Thursday after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's report to Centre that no stable government was possible in Maharashtra under the current political scenario.

Shah, however, said that any party which has the numbers can still approach the governor. "Even today if anyone has the numbers they can approach the governor. The governor has not denied the chance to anyone. A learned lawyer like Kapil Sibal is putting forth childish arguments like 'we were denied a chance to form government'."

Shiv Sena and BJP contested the recently-held assembly elections together but failed to reach an agreement for government formation. The Shiv Sena's demand of 50-50 government formula, asking for the chief minister's post of two and half years was not accepted by the BJP.

After BJP failed to stake claim to form the government, the Shiv Sena has tried to enlist the support of NCP and Congress for an alliance government. 

Since Shiv Sena has 56 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly, way below the half-way mark of 144, it will need both the NCP's 54 and Congress' 44 legislators to reach the magic number. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

What is facekini, bizarre skincare trend gaining popularity in China due to heat?

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Who was Nitin Chandrakant Desai? Man behind Devdas, Lagaan's iconic sets; Amitabh Bachchan credited KBC's success to him

DNA TV Show: Honey from big brand safe to consume? Lab test reveals shocking results

India Couture Week 2023: Shraddha Kapoor stuns in silver ensembles for Rahul Mishra

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE