Maintaining healthy skin amidst rising temperatures can be challenging; however, following a few essential steps by Dr Tanvi is necessary. As temperatures surge, a person may first notice how the skin behaviour shifts dramatically; transitioning from dry and parched to oily and congested. This seasonal change poses has risen as a unique challenge, which has made it crucial for people to adjust their skincare routines. Thus, adjusting and maintaining a proper skincare routine based on as per how the skin behaves in a particular season, or weather, is paramount in maintaining a healthy and balanced skin barrier. Excessive heat triggering often results in overproduction of sebum and an increase in the risk of breakouts, irritation and dullness of the skin.

Skincare experts and dermatologists often emphasise the importance of adapting skincare routines as weather changes. Because of changing weather conditions, the skin barrier weakensusually becomes vulnerable to increased exposure to heat and humidity, which otherwise acts as a protective shield against environmental stressors. They also emphasise the importance of consistently checking the skin to avoid the risks of clogged pores, dehydration, and a compromised skin defence system.

To fight against the effects of rising temperatures, experts recommend a few simple yet effective modifications to daily skincare routines. The first step in a summer skincare routine is double cleansing. Using micellar water followed by a gentle, sulphate-free cleanser ensures the removal of impurities without stripping the skin of its natural oils. This helps maintain a balanced moisture level, which will helps prevent excessive dryness or oiliness. Another top priority in this routine is topical hydration. Hence, a lightweight, oil-free moisturiser is essential to nourish and avoid clogged pores. The application of a non-comedogenic sunscreen with broad-spectrum protection is vital to protect the skin from harmful UV rays.

According to Dr. Tanvi Tijoriwala, a naturopathic doctor specialising in skin health, “The right balance of hydration and protection plays a pivotal role in keeping the skin resilient against environmental aggressors. Overloading products can lead to more harm than good. Hence, keeping the skincare regime simple yet effective is essential.”

Next is exfoliation. It is essential to incorporate a mild exfoliant once or twice a week into the routine, like glycolic acid or lactic acid, to improve skin health during warmer months. It can help manage sebum production while stimulating cell turnover for a radiant and balanced complexion.

Giving a bonus tip, Dr. Tanvi Tijoriwala says “Add more cooling foods like cucumber, watermelon and aloe vera to your diet so your skin barrier stays hydrated healthy from the inside-out.”

In the end, it is all about a balanced approach to skincare, points out the expert. She explains that as temperatures rise, adapting a mindful and simplified skincare routine can make all the difference in maintaining a resilient and balanced skin barrier. Following expert-backed recommendations such as cleansing, hydrating, protecting against UV rays and nourishing the skin through diet, one can enhance their skin health and gain a radiant complexion throughout the warmer months.