Wordle 822 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 19

Ind vs Aus: How India can surpass Pakistan in Australia series to claim No.1 ODI spot

Atlee wants to take Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan to Oscars, says 'If everything falls in place…'

DNA Explainer: What is women's reservation bill, and why it is in news?

MoS Prahlad Patel says Cabinet clears women's reservation bill, deletes post later

Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra's success mantra to Mount Litera students: 'Live in the present'

Dr Subhash Chandra said to live in the presence and learn to accept reality

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 21, 2022, 10:58 PM IST

Mumbai: Essel Group Chairman and Rajya Sabha MP, Dr Subhash Chandra on Saturday told students to live in the present. He was speaking at the graduation ceremony of Class 2022 of Mumbai's Mount Litera School International, Dare to Dream. He met the graduating students and guided them to deal with the challenges of life. He also thanked parents for choosing one of the country's best schools for their wards.

At the event, Dr Chandra gave tips to the students on how to be successful in life. The Rajya Sabha MP said, "If you look at the past you get regret, thoughts for the future make you tense, hence it is imperative that you live in the present".

He said to live in the presence and learn to accept reality as this attitude would end half their problems. 

