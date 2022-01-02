Dr Subhash Chandra rings in the new year with blessings at Hisar's Bishnoi Temple

Member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha, Dr Subhash Chandra called in the new year with a visit to the Bishnoi Temple. Dr Chandra also attended the temple’s thanksgiving event held at his place of birth Adampur in Hisar, Haryana. The parliamentarian has been touring Hisar.

Officials of the trust and residents of Adampur village welcomed the Rajya Sabha MP. At the event, Dr Chandra said that adopting the 29 teachings of Lord Jambheshwar will be key to success in solving environmental issues. Dr Chandra also touched upon the need for holistic development of children, encouraging the residents of the village to drive their wards towards sports.

Dr Chandra also attended the Jambhani Hari Katha event in Adampur, organised by Nandi Shala. He also took blessings from Swami Rajendranand Maharaj.

Swami Rajendranand Maharaj also hailed Dr Chandra's father, Nand Kishore Goenka, who was a social worker, for his efforts in service of cows.

At the event, Dr Chandra vowed to keep serving the society, and also recalled the 90th anniversary if the Essel Group. Sharing his views with the audience, Dr Chandra asserted that cleanliness of the mind is essential to be religious, else a person is irreligious.