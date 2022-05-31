Dr Subhash Chandra files Rajya Sabha nomination from Rajasthan as BJP backed candidate

Photo Courtesy: ANI

Essel Group Chairman and Rajya Sabha MP, Dr Subhash Chandra has filed his nomination for re-election to the Upper House from Rajasthan as a BJP-backed candidate. Before completing the formalities, Dr Subhash Chandra also visited Lord Ganesha's temple in Jaipur's Motidungari.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje met Dr Chandra in the Assembly lobby. BJP has fielded Ghanshyam Tiwari for the Rajya Sabha elections from Rajasthan.

Dr Chandra's tenure as a Rajya Sabha MP from Haryana will end on August 1. Tuesday (May 31) is the last day for filing nomination papers for elections on four Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan.

The Congress has given tickets to senior leaders Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari and Randeep Singh Surjewala from Rajasthan.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on June 1. The nominations can be withdrawn till June 3 and, if necessary, voting will be held on June 10.

The biennial elections will take place in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Haryana.