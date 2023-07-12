Headlines

Dr Sachin Lohiya - Acupuncture to improve brain in CP child

Cerebral palsy refers to a group of motor conditions that affect movement and coordination

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 02:11 PM IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12: Cerebral palsy refers to a group of motor conditions that affect movement and coordination. Spastic cerebral palsy is characterized by a combination of tight, stiff and weak muscles, making control of movement difficult. It is the most common type of cerebral palsy.

Spastic cerebral palsy is characterized by a combination of tight, stiff and weak muscles, making control of movement difficult. Premature babies, kids who did not cry well after birth, had encephalitis or seizures are at high risk. Hypoxic brain damage results from the above conditions that lead to cerebral palsy. Delayed development of the child is a mild form of Cerebral palsy. Neck holding, crawling, walking, and talking skills are all delayed as compared to a normal child.

What does acupuncture do?

Acupuncture therapy, which is a relatively simple, inexpensive and safe treatment compared with other conventional interventions, has been found to improve motor activity, reduce muscle spasms and enhance daily life activities, sensation, speech and other neurological functions in children with cerebral palsy.

Modalities of Acupuncture for CP Child

 Acupuncture incorporates many specific techniques. Classical acupuncture involves the insertion of needles into specific locations in the skin. Auricular acupuncture involves the insertion of tiny seeds into Acupuncture points on the outer ear. Chinese scalp acupuncture is another microsystem technique in which the acupuncture needle is inserted into various areas of the scalp to strengthen various functional activities of the brain and body.  Acupuncture can increase the supply of blood and oxygen to blood vessels, and acupuncture may repair, activate and regenerate injured neurons in the brain. Modern neuroimaging methods confirmed the activation of subcortical and cortical centres after acupuncture. The above studies provide clinical support for acupuncture treatment in individuals with cerebral palsy.

Diagnosis with Acupuncture-

Acupuncture's way of diagnosis largely depends upon tongue, nail and pulse diagnosis. After knowing the patient's condition, a customised set of Acupuncture points is treated. Acugraph is the latest investigation that readily studies meridians and helps diagnose and select Acupuncture points.

How is Acupuncture done?

Tiny filiform needles are put at selected Acupuncture points. Electroacupuncture sessions are given. Each session lasts for 20 min. 20-30 sessions are given in a month.  

Acupuncture treatment for cerebral palsy has been used for a long time at Dr Lohiya Acupuncture. Disposable sterile needles into acu-points located at specific points on the body add safety and efficacy.

Results at Dr Lohiya Acupuncture

Dr Lohiya Acupuncture has treated more than 25 thousand kids with cerebral palsy. At Our clinics, we could judge upon clinical efficacy of Acupuncture, which is promising. Spastic CP is commonly treated at our clinics. Just 3 months of intermittent Acupuncture treatment shows initiation of results. Neck holding is quick to attain with treatment, limb spasticity to recover well, which helps the child to walk, and drooling of saliva too stops with improvement in speech. The intelligence quotient (IQ) of children improves, which makes them social. Kids with delayed milestones and mild CP respond quickly to Acupuncture. Many Such kids attain normalcy and behave as normal kids too.

 

Dr Sachin P Lohiya

MBBS, D. Ac, DTCM, MD(Acupuncture),

Pain Physician, Alumni Beijing District College and WHO centre at Hanoi, Vietnam.

 

Posts-

* Secretary -Indian Academy of Acupuncture Science.

*Council Member World Association of Chinese Medicine.

*Member Hongkong Acupuncture Society.

 

Books Published -

*'Gharche Ghari Acupressure upchar' in Marathi.

*Model Question Bank- Part 1

*Model Question Bank- Part 2

 

Dr Lohiya Acupuncture-

Mumbai- Dadar, Thane, Andheri, Panvel, Vashi.

to know more: Search 'dr lohiya' on youtube and Google map.

www.drlohiya.com

 

 

 

 

 

(Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)

