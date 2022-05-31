Dr. Radhika Agarwal AKA The Foodie Devi Shares Her Favourite Cafes In Mumbai

Being a dentist and a foodie is a unique combination and Dr Radhika Agarwal has aced it. In fact, Radhika is not just a dentist and foodie, she's The Foodie Devi - that's how her followers know her on social media.

Radhika is a dentist by education and a popular digital content creator by profession. This food blogger loves to curate content related to food and runs a microblog called 'The Foodie Devi'. Radhika says that being a dentist was her ambition but food, photography, and blogging about it is her passion. From 2016 to date, Radhika has successfully created a name for herself in the Indian food blogging world with her lip-smacking content.

But being a dentist how did the idea of being a food blogger hit her? In 2016, when Radhika was in her final year of college, she used to travel frequently. That's when she explored and tasted different kinds of cuisines and dishes that helped her fall more in love with food. At that time, blogging wasn't quite mainstream and she just wanted to share her likes and fondness for food through her blog. After graduating from college, in 2018, Radhika decided to pursue food blogging as a full-time profession.

Talking about her experience so far, Radhika says, "When I started The Foodie Devi, I thought it would just be a hobby to introduce people to the innumerable delicacies around the world. However, the immense response and my passion to keep tasting new dishes and cooking helped me to grow a lot. I decided to make it my full-time profession. With time, the blogging industry gained great popularity and my work received more and more recognition. Hence, in 2018, I decided to dedicate my entire time and focus to growing the blog and captivating more foodie minds towards the various happiness platters I would cover."

As a food blogger, Radhika doesn't just enjoy popularity but acclaim as well. The Foodie Devi has won several awards & nominations like the Best Restaurant Reviewer award from the All India Food Bloggers Association in Mumbai, Jaipur Mag's Best Food Blogger 2018, Food Talent of The Year (All India) by Vigo Video in Kolkata, 2020, Smart Folks Award 2020 by Jaipur Beat for creating the most engaging content during the lockdown, etc.

Radhika recently went on an exclusive Food Trip to Mumbai for 2 days covering all types of eateries from street food to classic restaurants to new Insta-worthy cafés. Her favourite recommendations from her latest Mumbai trip were Aaswad, Café Madras, and Subko Coffee.

