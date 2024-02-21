Twitter
Dr Hrishikesh Pai, Regional Trustee Asia-Oceania for FIGO, shares round-up of his participation in conferences

World-acclaimed IVF specialist Dr HrishikeshPai, a leading Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, continues to take strides in contributing to women’s health globally.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 07:34 PM IST

With nearly three decades and more of professional practice, Dr. Hrishikesh Pai enjoys prestigious positions in various medical associations, Regional Trustee for Asia-Oceania at the International Federation of Gynecology & Obstetrics (FIGO) and the ex-president of the Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI).

Recently, he was a special attendee at the executive board meeting of the Asia Oceania Federation of Obstetrics & Gynecology (AOFOG) in Manila in the capacity of Trustee for the Asia Oceania Region for FIGO - Asia-Oceania at the International Federation of Gynecology & Obstetrics (FIGO). In his capacity, he interacted with distinguished gynaecologists and medical experts and shared his views and efforts toward the organization’s action plans and strategies.

As a special mention, he extends his heartfelt gratitude to the entire AOFOG Team headed by Dr. Pisake, Dr. Tsung-su, Vice-President Dr. RohanaHaththotuwa, Sec General, Dr. Krishnendu, Sec. General, Dr.Joong Park, Treasurer, Mr. Hiroaki, Editor, Christina, Council Representative and other distinguished members including Dr Jaydeep Tank, President – FOGSI. He also acceded that AOFOG is doing an exceptional job along with SAFOG, a premier gynaecological organization in Asia.

Dr HrishikeshPai, Undoubtedly one of the best IVF doctors in India, also attended the Dr.Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group Conference on IVF, Infertility, Genetics, and ART in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as a guest speaker and an expert in Pre-implantation Genetic Testing. He had the opportunity to deliver a lecture on the same, emphasizing the importance of genetic screening in assisted reproduction.

Dr. HrishikeshPai extends his heartfelt gratitude and thanks to Dr. Bandar Abdul Karim, Director of the Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Group, Dr Ali Zayed, Dr Gafar and his team for inviting him to the conference, followed by team dinner. He reconnected and interacted with many of his eminent colleagues and company representatives of

pharmaceutical majors. He appreciates the love and respect showered upon him in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Apart from active medical practice, Dr. Pai has delivered more than 800 lectures, edited more than 18 books and contributed to more than 65 chapters, which relate to his efforts to impart advanced ART knowledge to the forthcoming generation of gynaecologists and IVF experts.

He has acquired various prestigious positions in organizations, including the IVF Society of India, the Indian Association of Gynaecological Endoscopists, and the Mumbai OBGYN Society.

Even today, he actively promotes state-of-the-art technology in ART, especially the adoption of AI technology in all his clinics pan-India. He has spearheaded many women-centric health campaigns such as Manyata, and Anemia – Na NaAnemia at regional levels.

For further information or media queries, please contact

Contact Number: 9820057722

Email Address: info@drhrishikeshpai.com

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

 

