Dr Harshvardhan chairs GoM meeting, commends COVID-19 healthcare workers

Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday lauded the health care workers and said that they are nation's frontline warriors who are combating the coronavirus COVID-19. He also said that their contribution should be respected and safety and dignity protected.

Chairing the 13th meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 held in the national capital, Vardhan commended the dedication and hard work of all the stakeholders at all levels. He informed that in view of the urgent need for addressing the issues of stigma and discrimination of patients and also the healthcare workers combating with COVID-19, the Ordinance for amendment of Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 has been recently promulgated with very stringent provisions.

“This is not only their fight, but our collective effort. They are our frontline warriors and as a nation, let us not only respect their contribution but ensure that their safety and dignity are protected too”, the minister said.

The official press release stated that the meeting was also attended by Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep S Puri, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, Minister of State for Home Nityananda Rai, Minister of State, Health & Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey among other leaders. Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, and Chairperson of the Empowered Group-6, C K Mishra, (Environment, Forest & Climate Change) and Chairperson of the Empowered Group-2, Dr Arun K Panda, Secretary (MSME) and Chairperson of the Empowered Group-4, and P D Vaghela, Chairperson, Empowered Group-3 were also present.

GoM was also informed that a national level meta-data of health workers, NSS, NYK, NCC, doctors etc., has been prepared and shared to all the States, Districts and other officials, to mobilise the resources/volunteers (COVID warriors) to much-needed locations, the press release said.

It was also informed that as of now, 5,062 people have been cured with a recovery rate of 20.66%. Since yesterday, an increase of 1429 new cases has been reported. Also, a total of 24,506 people have been confirmed positive for COVID-19.

