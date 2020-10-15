Dr APJ Abdul Kalam birth anniversary special: Discoveries, places, days dedicated to India's 'Missile Man'

India today remembers its Missile Man, the great educationalist, the person behind the success of the Indian aerospace science programme Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, on his birth anniversary. Dr. Kalam inspired people and young minds across the globe. With his knowledge, initiatives, and achievements, he has left an everlasting impact not only in India but also overseas. The world has acknowledged his contribution as his name continues to receive commemoration in the most respectful forms. Listed below are discoveries, places, holidays, satellite, etc. named after A. P. J. Abdul Kalam.

NASA names space bacteria after Dr. Kalam

It was a proud moment for India three years ago when a research group at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory discovered a new microorganism in Space and named it after the 11th President of India, Dr. Abdul Kalam. The organism was called 'Solibacillus kalamii,' a gram-positive, rod-shaped, and aerobic bacterium.

Kalam SAT - World's lightest satellite

Kalam SAT, a satellite named after India's rocket scientist Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, was built by an Indian High school student team. It was an experimental student payload under the Cubes in the Space program by a STEM-based education program by Idoodle Learning.Inc and NASA in 2017. The satellite is widely claimed to be the world's lightest satellite.

Abdul Kalam Island in the Bay of Bengal

This island was earlier known as Wheeler Island. The Abdul Kalam Island is an island off the coast of Odisha. The island is equipped with the Integrated Test Range missile testing facility.

Mount Kalam named after Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

Mount Kalam overlooks Spiti Valley, and the peak is around 6180m above sea level. It is located near the Bara Shigri Glacier in the state of Himachal Pradesh.

World Students' Day

The world also recognises the birth anniversary of Dr Kalam on 15 October as students' day. In 2010, the United Nations had declared 15 October as "World Students' Day.

Other honours

Some many institutes and universities have also been named after Dr Kalam. Similarly, there is also the Dr A. P. J. Abdul Kalam Award, an award instituted by the government of Tamil Nadu. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex, a military research institute in Hyderabad, is named after India's rocket scientist.