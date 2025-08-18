DPS Dwarka receives bomb threat; students and staff evacuated, search operations on

Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka received a bomb threat call earlier today, August 18, prompting authorities to evacuate the premises. Police and bomb teams were on the site as part of precautionary steps in what has now become a third such incident in recent weeks.

As Delhiites would remember, the previous bomb threats that shook the nation's capital were merely hoaxes. Authorities did, however, contribute to the prompt initiation of an investigation into the situation. In order to look for any possible dangers to the children's and others' safety, officials began searches at the location.

“Kindly note that the school has been closed for today i.e Monday, 18 August 2025 due to unavoidable circumstances,” DPS Dwarka stated in an official notice shared with parents. As a result, all tests, activities and other events scheduled for the day stood postponed. New schedules are yet to be announced.

More Information will be added soon…