DPIIT sets up control room to assist providers of essential services during coronavirus lockdown

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has set up a Control Room to monitor the status of transportation and delivery of goods, manufacturing, and delivery of essential commodities during the 21-day countrywide lockdown.

DPIIT has set up the control room for real time monitoring of the status of transportation and delivery of goods, manufacturing, delivery of essential commodities to common man and the difficulties being faced by various stakeholders during the lockdown period that started from March 25 and will in place till April 14.

The control room will provide assistance in the event of any manufacturing, transporter, distributor, wholesaler or e-commerce companies facing ground level difficulties in transportation and distribution of goods or mobilization of resources.

Issues be reported to the Department at the following telephone number/email:- Telephone: + 91 - 11 23062487; Email: controlroom-dpiit@gov.in

The telephone number will be functional from 8 AM to 6 PM, the DPIIT said, adding that the issues reported by various stakeholders will be taken up by the Department with the concerned state government, district and police authorities, and other concerned agencies.

Notably, several distributors have compalined of facing difficulties in transporting their goods, even if they fall under essential services, that have been allowed by the government to be operated during the lockdown.