Dozens of fire incidents reported across India on Diwali; 70 shops destroyed in Odisha's Sambalpur

More than 70 shops were burnt after a massive fire broke out in the Sambalpur district of Odisha bringing a halt to all Diwali celebrations. The incident is from the Golabazaar vegetable market in the Sambalpur district of Odisha where the fire is suspected to have spread from diyas lighted in front of shops on the occasion of Diwali.

The blaze was controlled by firemen who rushed to the spot among festivities. No casualties have been confirmed yet but the fruits & vegetables in the market have been brunt completely.

Odisha: Over 70 shops gutted in a fire that broke out at a vegetable market in Sambalpur late night yesterday. Fire tenders were rushed on spot and it was doused later. pic.twitter.com/izA6DVPiNI — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2019

Several incidents of fire breaking were reported across India.

A fire broke inside a shop with packaging materials yesterday around 3 pm at Delhi's Sadar Bazar area. 12 firemen rushed to the spot and controlled the blazes after continuous efforts of around 1.5 hours.

A fire also broke out at a sanitary shop in northeast Delhi’s Jagatpuri area.

In Mumbai, a fire broke at a plastic products warehouse in Sion district at around 1 am on Monday. After receiving the information, four fire engines were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. The fire was extinguished by the firefighters after an hour of effort. No casualties were reported since no person was present at the site of the incident, fire brigade officials said.

In Rajasthan's Udaipur, a massive fire broke out in a plastic godown. As many as five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the fire.

In Hyderabad, a major fire broke out on Sunday in a tire godown located near Sushma theatre in the limits of Vanasthalipuram police station in the city. As many as three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. No casualties were reported and the reason for the fire was not yet known.

Another fire was reported in a firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district where fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the blaze.

As many as 214 fire-related calls were received from Saturday midnight until 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Delhi Fire Services had not only deployed 2,000 officers across the city to tackle emergencies on Diwali but had also stationed 25 officials to man its control room to deal with any fire-related calls.

Besides the 61 permanent fire stations in the Delhi, the department had also set up temporary stations at different locations across the city.