Dowry murder: Just 2 months after marriage woman falls from Delhi flat, dead; family alleges murder

A 28-year-old newlywed woman died after allegedly falling from a building in Delhi's Lodhi Colony area on Saturday evening, with her family alleging that she was murdered by her husband and in-laws.

A newlywed woman in Delhi died allegedly falling from her Delhi flat. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Aakriti Sutar, a resident of Pushp Vihar. Her death has come under suspicious circumstances as she fell just two months after her wedding from a flat in an NDMC society in the Lutyens' Bungalow Zone area.

How did she die?

According to the police, she was found in serious condition after falling from the third floor of the NDMC Flats, Palika Kunj, in Lodhi Colony on July 4. She was immediately rushed to Delhi's AIIMS Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Family alleges murder, dowry harassment

Akriti's wedding took place on April 24, 2026, that is, less than three months before her death. She worked as a sales executive in Chhatarpur and had left for work on the day of the incident.

Aakriti's family has alleged daughter's murder. According to them, Aakriti's husband and in-laws used to harass and physically abuse her for dowry. The brother of the deceased has accused her in-laws of portraying the murder as a suicide.

On the other hand, Aakriti's family claims that she was mentally strong and that she could not have taken her own life.

According to Aakriti's family, they last spoke to her on Saturday evening when she told them that she had left her office. Surprisingly, her phone was unreachable minutes later. As they started searching for her, they found out through Lodhi Colony Police Station that she had died after falling from a rooftop.

Police investigation

Proceedings have been started under Section 196 of the Bharat Nyay Samhita (BNS) and a magisterial inquiry has also been sought. According to the police, it has been investigating all aspects of the incident.

Police investigation is underway. More details are awaited.