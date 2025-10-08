DOUBLE trouble for India: Pakistan to get high-tech AIM-120 missiles from US, China to sell 20 fighter jets to...

India is going to face threats from two fronts, as arm race between India's neighbours is intensifying. Pakistan is soon to receive advanced air-to-air missiles 'the AIM-120' from the US. While, China has made a deal to sell 20 new fighter jets to Bangladesh.

India has among the most powerful army in the world, equipped with indegenous missiles and weapons. Indian army has made intense efforts to ensure the safety in the country, as India borders with several hostile neighbours, including Pakistan, China and Bangladesh. India just went to brief conflict with Pakistan earlier this year, where it succesfully launched operation Sindoor against Pakistan backed military camps. However, India is going to face threats from two fronts, as arm race between India's neighbours is intensifying. Pakistan is soon to receive advanced air-to-air missiles 'the AIM-120' from the US. While, China has made a deal to sell 20 new fighter jets to Bangladesh.

US-Pakistan Deal

The United States and Pakistan relationships are improving since India-Pakistan standoff in may. Recently, Trump hosted Paksitan PM Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir. As per reports, now US has planned to supply Pakistan with highly advanced AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles.

The US Department of Defense recently issued a major contract to Raytheon Company, and gave an additional order worth $41.6 million. US to supply C8 and D3 versions of the missiles. The total deal value has now reached $2.51 billion. Pakistan, along with more than 30 countries like Britain, Poland, Germany, and Australia, are soon to get these missiles by May 2030. Pakistan already has 500 of the older C5 version, which arrived with the F-16 in 2010. The new C8 version is an export model of the AIM-120D, which is used by the US Air Force.

China-Bangladesh Deal

In a deal worth $2.2 billion, Bangladesh is set to purchase 20 J-10CE fighter jets from China. The deal include training, maintenance, and other expenses. The jets will be delivered in 2026-2027, and payment will be made over 10 years, until 2036.

The J-10CE is the export version of China's J-10C. The jets are already deployed in Chinese Air Force. The base price of each jet is $60 million, or $1.2 billion for 20. The remaining $820 million will go towards training, equipment, and shipping. Insurance, taxes, and other expenses bring the total to $2.2 billion.

Bangladesh has not yet made an official announcement. Currently, the Bangladesh Air Force has 212 aircraft, including 44 fighter jets. These include 36 older Chinese F-7s, eight modern MiG-29Bs, and some Russian Yak-130s for light attack.

Threat to India?

These two deals are a major threat to India's security. Both Pakistan and Bangladesh are countries with instable regime and have a hostile relationship with India. Their military advancement is a definite concern for India. Risk on norders will increase. US-Pakistan improving ties are also a matter of concern. China's strategy to woo Bagladesh into its bloc affects India's foreign policy in South Asia.