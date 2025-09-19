Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

Double jackpot for government employees, pensioners ahead of festive season; DA hike, 8th pay commission to increase salaries upto Rs...

This Diwali, government is expected to give good news to central government employees and pensioners, as they may be in for a double festive jackpot. What are these double jackpot?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 19, 2025, 07:58 PM IST

Double jackpot for government employees, pensioners ahead of festive season; DA hike, 8th pay commission to increase salaries upto Rs...
This Diwali, government is expected to give good news to central government employees and pensioners, as they may be in for a double festive jackpot. Ahead of Diwali, the government is expected to announce a 3% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA). What's the second jackpot? Additionally, government will bring 8th Pay Commission, which could overhaul salaries and pensions from 2026.

Hike in Dearness Allowance

DA, or Dearness Allowance, is extra money given to government employees and pensioners. It is revised twice every year, in March and September, based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks inflation.

Currently, DA stands at 55% of basic pay. A 3% hike before Diwali will raise it to 58%, directly benefiting more than 1.2 crore employees and pensioners. 

8th pay commission

8th Pay Commission (CPC) will bring a big change in the current structure of salaries and pensions of government employees. According to the National Confederation of Government Employees, the 8th CPC is likely to take effect from January 1, 2026.

The fitment factor (used to calculate revised pay) may go up from 2.57 to 2.86. Minimum basic alary will rise from Rs 18,000 to Rs 51,480, while minimum pensions ma go up from Rs 9,000 to Rs 25,740. Salaries and pensions may see a 30–34% jump.

More than 50 lakh employees and 65 lakh pensioners will be directly benefited. 

