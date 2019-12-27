Double-decker freight train tested on DFC Corridor; to deliver goods from Mumbai to Delhi in 24 hours

In relation to its ambitious project Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) Corporation of India, the Indian Railways is now set to conduct the trial run of the double-decker goods train. This comes after the success of the trial run of the goods train that the commercial run is ready to be conducted.

One of the most important pointers about this development is that the length of the existing goods train will almost be doubled. Currently, the length of the goods train that runs through the existing corridor is about 650-700 meters. However, it will now be possible to run a 1500 meters long good train on the new DFC corridor, i.e. about double the amount of goods can now be transferred in just one train.

According to DFC MD AK Sachan, a 350 km portion of the track has already become part of the Western corridor and by the year 2021, 1500 km long corridor will also be prepared.

The DFC corridor, which is being prepared at a cost of 82 thousand crores, will run only freight trains. This project, once completed, will entirely change the picture of the railways' network in India, according to experts. Work is being done on two corridors in the first phase.

The East Corridor is being built from Ludhiana to Kolkata and the second Western Corridor is being built from Dadri to JNPT port in Mumbai, says DFC GM (Operation) Ved Prakash. He added that the corridor, in many ways, will not only give a momentum to the transportation of industry across the country but would also indirectly benefit the passengers traveling on the train.

DFC Corridor will provide a boost to the Indian economy as well, it is said, since multi-transition parks are being built on several stretches along this corridor, where thousands of people will get employment.

DFC has just started a trial run in a stretch of 350 km in the first phase. By March 31, 2020, a portion of 650 kms will be ready and the entire 1500 km long corridor will be completed by December 2020.