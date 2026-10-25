Double Blow For Delhi: Toxic foam returns to Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj, AQI slips to unhealthy

Delhi faces twin pollution blow as toxic white foam returns to Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj and AQI slips to 168, days after CM Rekha Gupta announced Rs 9000 cr Yamuna revival projects.

Delhi-NCR is facing a double environmental blow, with toxic white foam reappearing on the Yamuna River near Kalindi Kunj and air quality across the region slipping into the 'unhealthy' category, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 168.

PM2.5 and PM10 continue to be the dominant pollutants. Monitoring stations across the city showed local variations, with readings as low as around 110 at PGDAV College, Sriniwaspuri, while several other stations recorded levels between 118 and over 180.

The deterioration had prompted the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to invoke Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR on October 21 to curb air pollution.

Under GRAP-1, the use of coal and firewood is banned in tandoors at hotels, restaurants, and open-air eateries, and diesel generator usage is restricted to essential or emergency purposes.

Toxic foam returns to Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj

Visuals from the Kalindi Kunj area depicted massive blankets of toxic white foam floating across the water's surface, highlighting persistent pollution challenges in the river.

The resurgence of foam comes just days after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta lauded the government's efforts to revive the river, calling the inauguration of mega infrastructure projects worth approximately Rs 9,000 crore a "joyful day" for city residents.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Chief Minister Gupta emphasised the administration's long-term commitment to cleaning the river:

"Today is a joyful day for the people of Delhi, as projects worth around Rs 9,000 crores have been inaugurated today. We can say that the way the government has started work for the rejuvenation of the River Yamuna, in one and a half years of tenure, we have continuously moved forward strongly in that direction."

"In just a few years, the Yamuna should be clean, flowing uninterrupted; we should be able to give this gift to the residents of Delhi; we stand by our resolve, and we are working day and night to fulfil it."

Rs 9000 crore push for Yamuna revival

The CM noted that this latest investment follows projects worth Rs 9,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore initiated last year, primarily targeting Delhi's infrastructure and Yamuna rejuvenation. However, the immediate visuals of thick chemical froth at Kalindi Kunj underscore the massive road ahead.