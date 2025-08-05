Twitter
'Dost dost na raha': Jairam Ramesh mocks 'special bond' between Donald Trump and PM Modi after US President threatens steeper tariffs on India

Highlighting that India was being “threatened” with additional tariff imposition and was being asked not to buy oil from Russia, Jairam Ramesh took a jibe, saying that this was a result of a “special bond” between the two leaders, asking PM Modi to respond to these decisions.

ANI

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 03:09 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, on Tuesday, mocked the claims regarding the friendship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, saying that their bond has proved to be expensive for the country. He said that several events were organised, including photo ops, to strengthen the claims that Trump and PM Modi were old friends.

Congress mocks Donald Trump and PM Modi's 'special bond' 

“There is a popular song ‘Dost dost na raha’. PM must also know the song. ‘Dost dost na raha, Trump yaar hamein tera aitbaar na raha’. They conducted ‘Howdy Modi’ and ‘Namaste Trump’. They said ‘Abki baar Trump sarkar’. There were photo ops. Our EAM was sitting in the first row during the inauguration of President Trump. Claims were made that the PM shares a special bond with President Trump, that they are old friends,” Ramesh, who is Congress Rajya Sabha MP, told ANI.

Highlighting that India was being “threatened” with additional tariff imposition and was being asked not to buy oil from Russia, Ramesh took a jibe, saying that this was a result of a “special bond” between the two leaders, asking PM Modi to respond to these decisions.

“What is the result of all of it? Threats of increased tariffs are being made. We are being threatened not to buy oil from Russia. This friendship proved to be very expensive. PM should answer. For years, he has been claiming that President Trump and he share a special bond, they hug, get photos clicked, and hold talks,” Ramesh said.

Jairam Ramesh questions PM Modi's silence on Donald Trump claiming credit for India-Pakistan ceasefire

Trump has claimed over 32 times that Operation Sindoor was halted because of him, the Congress MP said while questioning the silence of PM Modi. He said that India’s bilateral relations with the US have “deteriorated” with the latter becoming a challenge for the country along with Pakistan and China.

“First, he (President Trump) spoke of mediation – that he got the ceasefire done. He said this 32-33 times that Operation Sindoor was halted because of him. PM did not say anything on this. MEA has issued a statement now, but it is clear that our relations with the US have deteriorated. Today, CAP – China, America, and Pakistan have become a challenge for us,” Ramesh said.

US President Donald Trump threatens steeper tariffs on India

A new social media post from Trump threatening the levying of secondary tariffs on India for buying Russian crude oil became a source of worry. On Tuesday, Trump said that he will “substantially” raise tariffs on India given its ongoing purchase of oil from Russia.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
