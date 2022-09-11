Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Mastermind of Chinese shell companies racket nabbed while attempting to flee India

The mastermind of the racket was arrested on Saturday after searches were conducted on September 8 at offices in Gurugram, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 04:35 PM IST

Mastermind of Chinese shell companies racket nabbed while attempting to flee India
Stock Photo

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has arrested a person named Dortse, Director of Jillian Consultants India Pvt Ltd after searches and seizure operations were conducted at his premises in Gurugram, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Dortse was attempting to flee India through a land route when he was arrested in Bihar.

According to the Ministry of corporate Affairs, Dortse (the name revealed by the authorities) is the mastermind of a racket incorporating a large number of shell companies with Chinese links in India and providing dummy directors on their boards.

The person was arrested on Saturday after searches were conducted on September 8 at the offices of Jillian Consultants India Private Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jilian Hong Kong Ltd., at Gurugram, Fininty Pvt Ltd at Bengaluru and Husys Consulting Ltd, an erstwhile listed company at Hyderabad, a ministry statement said.

Dortse had shown himself to be a resident of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh as per the records filed with the Registrar of Companies (ROC). Evidence procured during the enquiry by ROC Delhi and the simultaneous search operations clearly points to dummy Directors being paid by Jilian India Ltd. to act as dummies in several shell companies, official sources said.

Boxes filled with company seals and digital signatures of dummy directors have been recovered from the site. The Indian employees were in touch with the Chinese counterparts through a Chinese instant messaging app.

Husys Ltd was also found to be acting on behalf of Jilian India Ltd. Initial observations reveal that Husys Ltd. had a pact with Jilian Hong Kong Ltd. Investigations so far have revealed the possible involvement of these shell companies in serious financial crimes detrimental to the financial security of the country.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, under whose aegis SFIO operates, had assigned the investigation of Jilian Consultants India Private Limited and 32 other companies to SFIO on September 9, 2022.

Dortse and one Chinese national are the two directors in Jilian Consultants India Private Limited.

Based on inputs and the investigations carried out, it was gathered that Dortse had fled from Delhi-NCR to a remote place in Bihar and was attempting to escape India through the road route.

Immediately, a special team was constituted in SFIO which was deputed to the said remote place.

On Saturday, SFIO arrested Dortse, who was later produced in the jurisdictional court and orders for his transit remand were obtained, official sources said.

READ | Sidhu Moosewala murder: All six shooters among 23 accused arrested, Lawrence Bishnoi ordered recce of Salman Khan

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida: Video of woman slapping security guard multiples times goes viral, second incident in a month
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.