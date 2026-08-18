‘Don’t play delay tactics with us’: CJP's Saurav Das warns govt over FIRs against students

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das has warned the central government against delaying action on FIRs against students, demanding their immediate quashing. Check out his latest reaction.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das has once again warned the central government over FIRs registered against students from the Jantar Mantar protests. On Tuesday, Das demanded the removal of cases against students without any further delay. He also said that the government should comply with the court's direction and submit the details of the FIRs instead of delaying the matter.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Das said, ''When the court is asking for the list of FIRs to be quashed, then why are you not submitting it to the court? But you are showing hesitancy on this in the court. Don't play delay tactics with us. We will not accept this. They have identified around 2,800 hardened criminals; if they have to take action against them, then it is a different matter altogether. The issue relating to the students is the quashing of FIRs against them.''

#WATCH | Delhi | Cockroach Janta Party Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das says, "When the court is asking (from govt) for the list of FIRs to be quashed, then why are you not submitting it to the court? But you (govt) are showing hesitancy on this in the court. Don't play delay… pic.twitter.com/TTsHNErd48 — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2026

How it all started ?

It all began on July 20 when the CJP protesters marched towards Parliament, weeks after protesting at Jantar Mantar, where thousands of demonstrators attempted to breach the police barricades in central Delhi. In retaliation, security personnel used tear gas shells and carried out a lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

In an affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court, the Delhi Police said that its personnel exercised 'maximum restraint' while using only the 'minimum required force' to control protesters of the CJP.

In the affidavit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi District) Sachin Sharma also responded to allegations of using lathis filled with nails, dismissing the claims. The police also said that between July 20 and July 26, the facial recognition system identified 2,873 individuals whose facial matches corresponded with existing criminal records, out of which 92 were allegedly involved in more than 10 criminal cases, while 47 had been declared history-sheeters.

(Witn inputs from ANI)