'Don't have option': For Punjab farmers, stubble burning is 'compulsion'; blame state govt for lack of facilities

Farmers burn a dry paddy stubble at a village, in Patiala on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Stubble burning cases in north Indian states, especially in Punjab, are being reported these days. The burning of agricultural waste in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, according to analysts, is one of the primary reasons for the rising air pollution in Delhi NCR region.

But some farmers in Punjab said it's their compulsion to set the crop residue on fire. "We don't have any interest in burning stubble; it's a compulsion. Farmers are the most affected by stubble burning. I appeal to the govt to realize its responsibility towards farmers before blaming us for stubble burning," say local farmers in Jalandhar.

While other farmer said, "We don't have any facilities. No arrangements done by the government so we are forced to burn the stubble. We don't have any other option, we also understand that it causes pollution."

Punjab Farmers burn stubble in their fields, visuals from Amritsar.



Despite this, Punjab agriculture minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal earlier said that the state has reported fewer incidents of farm fires as compared to the corresponding period in the last two years.

Delhi government on stubble burning

The deteriorating air quality in Delhi NCR region remains a problem around this time of the year. It also becomes a contentious issue with various state governments blaming each other for what has now become an annual problem.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said farmers are forced to burn stubble in Punjab because the BJP-led Centre did not support the state government's plan to provide a cash incentive to them for not burning the crop residue.

"Everybody is asking the same question -- why has stubble burning not reduced despite AAP being in power in Delhi and Punjab? Stubble burning has not reduced because the Centre has denied support," Rai told a press conference.

The air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Wednesday morning as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city stood at 354.

Stubble burning cases

The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) reported 1,842 farm fires in Punjab on Tuesday and 2,131 on Monday -- the highest so far this season.

The agrarian state recorded 17,846 farm fires between September 15, when stubble burning usually begins, and November 1. Of these, 12,229 were recorded in the last eight days.

The CAQM -- a statutory body formed in 2021 to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR -- last week said the increased incidents of stubble burning in Punjab this year are a "matter of serious concern".