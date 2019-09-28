'Donation, declared it to EC': TMC MP admits to taking money from Narada CEO

In a shocking revelation made by Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who is currently being investigated by the CBI for her alleged involvement in the Narada sting case, she admitted of taking money from Mathew Samuel, the CEO of Narada News portal who conducted the sting.

She, however, said they were a legitimate contribution to the her electoral fund and she has receipts to prove it.

The TMC leader admitted that she received 'donations' from Mathew Samuel for contesting the 2016 assembly elections in West Bengal and 'declared it to Election Commission'.

"I accept that I had taken donations from Mathew Samuel, I have receipts too. All political parties accept donations to fight elections. I have taken money as donation for election and I have declared it to Election Commission," she said.

The tapes, released just before the 2016 assembly elections in West Bengal, allegedly showed several Trinamool Congress MLAs and MPs accepting money in exchange for favours from Narada News CEO Mathew Samuels who was posing as a businessman interested in investing in West Bengal.

The CBI on Thursday arrested suspended IPS officer SMH Mirza in connection with the case. Mirza is the first person to be arrested in connection with the sting case. Mirza in a five-day CBI custody till September 30.

The CBI had also summoned BJP leader Mukul Roy for questioning as he was also allegedly caught on camera, saying that money could be handed over to suspended Mirza.

A number of TMC leaders, including MPs and ministers, were allegedly seen taking money on camera.

TMC leader Subhendu Adhikary, former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee and Samuel were earlier summoned by the CBI in connection with the case.

The CBI was directed to register a preliminary enquiry in Narada sting case by Calcutta High Court in March, 2017.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also probing the money trail in connection with the case besides CBI.

(With ANI inputs)