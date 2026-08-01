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Donald Trump warns of 'very hard' fresh strikes on Iran, possible this weekend

US President Donald Trump warned of "very hard" fresh strikes on Iran, possibly as early as this weekend. WSJ reports Trump ordered military to prepare assault to compel Tehran to surrender. US & Israel eyeing energy targets.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 01, 2026, 02:14 PM IST

Donald Trump warns of 'very hard' fresh strikes on Iran, possible this weekend
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US President Donald Trump has warned of "very hard" fresh strikes on Iran, with reports suggesting that the bombing could take place as early as this weekend.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Trump has instructed the military to execute a fresh assault on Iran with an aim to compel Tehran into surrendering. "We will be hitting them very hard...And at some point, they will say we just can't take it anymore," Trump said on Friday during a Cabinet gathering at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland.

"...I think we just want to win," he added.

Trump further said that he is "losing faith" in Iran because they "lie and misinterpret."

'One of the harshest bombing campaigns' planned

According to officials, the US and Israel are planning what could be one of the harshest bombing campaigns to date against Iran's energy infrastructure targets and refineries, CBS reported. If struck, this could be the first time Israel returns to combat operations, which it had halted during the fragile US-Iran truce.

Officials were discussing concluding the strikes by the time financial markets open on Monday due to the concern about how it would affect the US and global economy, but there was no endpoint to the talks, the report added.

The Israelis have reportedly been notified and are coordinating with the US.  Trump, however, is yet to give a final 'go' order for the strikes.

White House, Pentagon react

Shortly after Trump's remarks, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told CBS the US "will win, and Iran will not have a nuclear weapon under his watch."

Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell also asserted that the Department of War is "locked and loaded."

US-Iran war background

The war, which began on February 28 following joint military strikes by the US and Israel on Iran, had reached a truce last month. However, both the US and Iran continued to strike each other, triggering widespread regional instability. 

Subsequently, Iran blocked the Strait of Hormuz, halting critical maritime shipments of crude oil, natural gas, and fertiliser. Iranian drone and missile strikes directed at Persian Gulf nations caused severe operational and economic disruptions. This expanded further this week after two vessels carrying liquefied natural gas were targeted by drone strikes at Damietta port in Egypt.

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