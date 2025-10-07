Donald Trump to sell advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles to Pakistan, How may it threaten security of India?

The Donald Trump administration of the US has approved the sale of Raytheon’s AMRAAM missiles to Pakistan, enabling F-16 upgrades and raising security concerns for India.

After antagonizing India by imposing a cumulative tariff of 50 per cent on its products, the Donald Trump administration has decided to take one more step to upset it. It has agreed to sell Raytheon-made Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM), AIM-120C8/D3. In a major step, the US Department of War (DoW) or the Department of Defense (DoD) quietly added Pakistan to a list of buyers for the missile maker. Almost the entire India will come under the range of this missile, posing a serious threat to its security. The sale of this missile has gained special significance in the wake of the role played by missiles in the recent military clashes taking place between the countries in May.

Pakistan Air Force to enrich -16 fighters

Earlier, under the Peace Drive programme, the Pakistan Air Force acquired 500 AIM-120C5 AMRAAM air-to-air missiles. This missile was used in shooting down an Indian Air Force MiG-21bis in 2019. It is not yet known how many missiles Islamabad will get, but it is clear that the PAF is upgrading its F-16 fighters. The AIM-120C8 is the export version of the AIM-120D, the main AMRAAM variant in US service.

With this deal, Washington has made it clear that it is willing to support Pakistan by equipping it with new and cutting-edge weapons. Analysts believe the deal may be the beginning of a larger US-Pakistan defence deal. The deal to sell the medium-range missile was finalised when the PAF’s Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Chief Marshal (ACM) Zaheer Ahmed Babar, visited the U.S. State Department in July.

What is AMRAAM?

The AMRAAM is the US-manufactured beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile capable of all-weather day-and-night operations. It is special and more lethal because it uses active transmit-receive radar guidance instead of semi-active receive-only radar guidance. When an AMRAAM missile is launched, NATO pilots use the brevity code "Fox Three".