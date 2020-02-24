Donald Trump to get 'key of Agra' to unlock city before visiting Taj Mahal

The 12-inch silver key will be given by Agra mayor Naveen Jain as a symbolic gesture of respect.

US President Donald Trump, who will visit Agra later today (February 24), will be handed over a key for the city upon his arrival. The 12-inch silver key will be given by Agra mayor Naveen Jain as a symbolic gesture of respect.

Trump will get the key before he begins his visit to the Taj Mahal. The gesture symbolises that a head of the state can open the door to a city before entering it.

"Whenever any foreign guest comes to visit Agra there is a tradition and old concept of handing over keys to them. While welcoming them at the airport, we hand over the keys of Agra to the guest. It means that they should open the door of Agra and enter the city. The key is 600 grams in weight and it was made in Delhi and is of the shape of Taj Mahal," Jain told news agency ANI.

The mayor further added that people will welcome Trump with Indian and US flags in their hands. "The entire administration of Agra is busy in preparations for welcoming US President Donald Trump and I think that he will definitely get unprecedented welcome. Thousands of people will welcome him with Indian and American flags in their hands" he told ANI.

The US President will land in Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport around 11:40 am. He will be accompanied by wife Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and top brass of his administration.

Grand preparations have been made for the high-profile visit with thousands of people expected to line up the streets of Ahmedabad to greet the two leaders during their roadshow.