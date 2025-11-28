Donald Trump takes BIG decision on 'migration from all Third World Countries' after DC shooting; know how it will affect Indians

In the announcement, Trump proposed "Third World Country, and it is unclear if it considers India's inclusion as the term hasn't been explicitly defined. Historically, India was part of the non-aligned movement, but economically, it's considered a developing country, not a Least Developed Country.

Days after an Afghan national opened fire at two National Guard personnel near White House, US President Donald Trump made a significant decision on immigration. In a new announcement, Trump ordered a permanent pause on "migration from all Third World Countries." The move is aimed at fully recovering the US system affected by illegal admissions, he said. The decision poses huge global implications and affects millions who shift to the US for jobs, education, and also to escape persecution in their countries.



Trump's major immigration crackdown after the DC shooting



Taking to Truth Social, Trump emphasised terminating all immigration policies under the Joe Biden administration, "including those admitted through an unauthorised and illegal Autopen approval process," that pose a security risk to the country. "I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the U.S. system to fully recover, terminate all of the millions of Biden illegal admissions, including those signed by Sleepy Joe Biden's Autopen, and remove anyone who is not a net asset to the United States, or is incapable of loving our Country, end all Federal benefits and subsidies to noncitizens of our Country, denaturalize migrants who undermine domestic tranquility, and deport any Foreign National who is a public charge, security risk, or non-compatible with Western Civilization," he said.

"These goals will be pursued to achieve a major reduction in illegal and disruptive populations, including those admitted through an unauthorised and illegal Autopen approval process," Trump wrote. "Only REVERSE MIGRATION can fully cure this situation. Other than that, HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ALL, except those that hate, steal, murder, and destroy everything that America stands for - You won't be here for long!" he added.



Will Indians be affected by Trump's pause on migration?



In the announcement, Trump proposed "Third World Country, and it is unclear if it considers India's inclusion as the term hasn't been explicitly defined. Historically, India was part of the non-aligned movement, but economically, it's considered a developing country, not a Least Developed Country (LDC). If India is included, the US proposed changes to H-1B visas and immigration policies could significantly impact Indians, particularly in the IT sector. Since Indians receive around 75% of H-1B visas, the curbs could disrupt their career paths and the Indian IT industry. The proposed pause on employment-based green cards could worsen the decades-long wait for Indian nationals. There are chances that the US might shift operations to countries like Canada if it can't hire skilled Indian workers, impacting both American and Indian businesses.